Americash #1 On LendingTree in 3Q16

Americash, a leading originator of residential mortgage loans, announces that it has been ranked as the number one mortgage lender on LendingTree’s Top Customer-Rated Lenders List for Q3 of 2016. Since 2014, Americash has earned the Number 1 rank three separate quarters beating out over 400 contenders in LendingTree’s network, and consistently makes it into the top 10 year after year. Licensed in 21 states and with almost 20 years of direct lending experience, Americash continues to receive 5-star reviews from customers, earning the company a 99% approval rating.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as the top mortgage lender on LendingTree’s Customer-Rated List for a third time in the past 2 years,” says Paul Giangrande, President of Americash. “We actively strive to provide the highest level of service to our clients, and we are proud to see our hard work reflected in the kind words and generous ratings they have given us.”

LendingTree, the leading online loan marketplace, ranks lenders in its network based on mortgage rates, fees and closing costs, responsiveness, customer service, and overall experience. Here is the complete list of the top mortgage lenders compiled by LendingTree for the 3rd Quarter in 2016:

1. Americash

2. Triumph Lending

3. Royal United

4. HomePlus Mortgage

5. Wyndham Capital Mortgage

6. North American Savings Bank

7. Pulaski Bank Home Lending

8. Stonegate Direct

9. ConsumerDirect Mortgage, a Division of First Bank

10. Insight Loans (Tie)

10. Seckel Capital (Tie)

About Americash

Americash is based in Southern California and offers mortgage products for new home purchases, refinance, consolidation, and home improvements. Established in 1998, it has grown to become one of the nation’s largest mortgage lenders. Americash emphasizes low-costs and excellent customer service, and has the distinction of being a Direct Lender licensed in 21 states rather than a mortgage broker. For more information, go to AmericashLoans.com, dial 800-843-6565, join our Facebook page, or follow us on Twitter at @AmericashMB.