Top UK Cities Outside London for FinTech Investments UK Entrepreneurs building FinTech companies need to think more carefully than their peers in other sectors about where to set-up and grow their companies.

Although the total capital invested in UK FinTech companies fell last year, analysis from FinTech Global, a data and analytics provider, shows that investments in smaller deals actually increased and that a number of cities are building the credentials to establish themselves as early-stage FinTech hubs.

UK REGIONS ATTRACT MORE EARLY-STAGE FINTECH CAPITAL.

Over the last three years, investments in FinTech companies based outside London increased slightly from £157m in 38 deals to £168m in 36 deals and made up 17.9% of the total for the UK in 2016. This is a drop from the 25.2% share taken in 2014.

A closer look at the numbers reveals some more encouraging signs. If investments over £10m are excluded from the data, the analysis shows that £34.5m was invested in 2014, £44.9m in 2015 and £67.9m in 2016. That’s almost a doubling of sub-£10m investments over three years, which clearly shows healthy growth for the early-stage segment of the FinTech market outside London.

MANCHESTER, CAMBRIDGE & EDINBURGH LEAD THE CITY RANKINGS.

Of the 107 FinTech investments made outside London between 2014 and 2016, the locations that saw the most deals were Manchester (13 deals), Cambridge (12) and Edinburgh (7).

There are undoubtedly FinTech success stories in other cities as well, but that doesn’t mean it’s straightforward to build a FinTech start-up in every place in the UK. Entrepreneurs building FinTech companies need to think more carefully than their peers in other sectors about where to set-up and grow their companies.

