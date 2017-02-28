Liquidus Launches New Video Solution, AdvancedTV Advertising

This is a huge opportunity for brands to get in front of the coveted cord cutter population.

Chicago-based digital marketing solutions provider, Liquidus Marketing, has introduced a comprehensive video advertising solution that integrates video ads into TV-quality content being streamed through a smartphone, tablet, desktop or connected TV. The AdvancedTV Advertising solution is comprised of three distinct tactics: ConnectedTV (CTV) Advertising, Full-Episode Player (FEP) Advertising and Over-the-Top (OTT) Advertising. Three of the nation's largest television networks have already signed on with Liquidus to include the AdvancedTV Advertising product in their digital portfolios.

Jaclyn Steinhart, Sr. Director of Media and Digital Strategy, sees AdvancedTV Advertising as a critical component of a digital advertiser’s marketing mix. “Nielsen recently released a study that shows adults are spending up to 48 fewer hours each month watching traditional TV. They’re streaming shows on their iPad, watching talk show clips on their phone, using Apple TV...” She continues, “This is a huge opportunity for brands to get in front of the coveted cord cutter population. Based on the trends we are seeing across the video industry, I could see this sector of digital advertising being on par or even outpacing Traditional TV [in terms of market share] within the next few years.”

CTV Advertising targets content streamed through a CTV - a television integrated with the internet. FEP Advertising is the most premium of the AdvancedTV offerings as it exclusively targets full-length, TV-quality content streamed on any device. OTT Advertising combines several tactics to create a premium in-stream offering focusing on high-quality content and CTV and FEP inventory. Geographic, demographic and category targeting capabilities allow advertisers to hone in on a particular viewing audience.

About Liquidus Marketing: With over 15 years experience in digital marketing and technology, Liquidus provides advertisers with cutting-edge products and cost-effective solutions to drive sales. Liquidus’ display advertising platform combines programmatic media and its proprietary ad technology, Bannerlink, with a team of seasoned digital media buyers that have access to the most cost-effective means to reach in-market consumers.