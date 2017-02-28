The ELB 1200 is the perfect combination of power and weight! It’s extremely practical to use and has helped our team tremendously.

Elinchrom is excited to announce the ELB 1200, the next evolution in battery-powered, on-location lighting. A remarkably powerful, robust and portable battery pack, the ELB 1200 will take photographers to new heights!

Portable Power

After introducing the game changing ELB 400 in 2015, Elinchrom began designing a new unit to offer more power and flexibility to action and on-location photographers. After 2 years of R&D and intense in-field testing, the ELB 1200 was born. Weighing only 9.5 lb (4.3 kg), the ELB 1200 is revolutionizing the photographic industry by allowing photographers to carry smaller, more powerful packs to any location their adventures may lead them.

Rugged Design

The ELB 1200 addresses the demands of working on location in harsh environments and has been completely re-designed to meet the needs of photographers needing a combination of performance and portability. From it’s lightweight, shock resistant case to the oversized cable connections for easier operating while wearing gloves, the ELB 1200 is meant to travel anywhere an image needs to be made.

“The ELB 1200 is the perfect combination of power and weight! It’s extremely practical to use and has helped our team tremendously.” - Tristan Shu, world-renowned adventure photographer after his death-defying paragliding photo shoot with several ELB 1200s

Lighting For All Applications

In anticipation of the ever-increasing needs of photographers, Elinchrom is also proud to announce three new flash heads (Action, Hi-Sync, and Pro) for use with the ELB 1200. Whether if it's for all-around general use with the Pro Head, acquiring shorter flash durations with the Action Head, or using the Hi-Sync head to reach 1/8000s shutter speed, photographers not only can choose the head that best fits their application, they can also select from Elinchrom's legendary range of light-shaping tools to achieve their creative vision.

Multifaceted

Unexpected requests to capture motion or use continuous light can now be addressed with the new Action, Pro, and Hi-Sync heads. Featuring a dimmable, daylight-balanced LED modeling lamp with a CRI of 92 and an output equivalent to a 250w Halogen Lamp, these heads can help photographers get an image when the situation calls for it most.

Adventure Is Where You Find It

Current travel restrictions can be a headache for photographers, especially when Lithium-Ion Batteries are involved. Created specifically with air travel regulations in mind, Elinchrom ships the ELB 1200 with a TSA-Approved "Air" Lithium-Ion Battery that provides 215 full-power flashes and 80 minutes of continuous LED output. Additionally, when air travel regulations are not an issue, this battery can be switched for a larger capacity “HD” Version that provides 400 full power flashes and 120 mins of continuous light output. For added convenience, both batteries can be set to shipping mode when traveling over long distances and also feature a 5v USB outlet to charge low-voltage accessories.

Price and Availability

The ELB 1200 is expected in the middle of 2017. Prices are still being finalized.

Trade in, Trade up Program

Elinchrom will be introducing a rebate program towards the purchase of a new ELB 1200 for existing users of Ranger RX/Free Style. Details will be announced at a later date.

Full Specs and Press Kits

Click to download our full press kit with specs, available kits and an exclusive interview with Tristan Shu on his high-flying paragliding photo shoot in Turkey with the ELB 1200!

