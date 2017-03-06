2016 Excellence Awards Ceremony We continue to see organizations create better solutions to tackle their HCM challenges and they should be recognized for their hard work.

Brandon Hall Group recently opened applications for its 23rd Annual HCM Excellence Awards Program.

Applications for the 2017 programs in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Workforce Management/HR, and Sales Performance, will be open until April 21, 2017.

The award categories have expanded to more than 80 and are judged by Brandon Hall Group executives and analysts and an international panel of judges. Results will be announced in a live online event, on September 7, 2017.

The Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards Program is the most prestigious awards program in the performance improvement industry. Often called the “Academy Awards” by learning, talent and business executives, the program was one of the first of its kind when it debuted in 1994. Brandon Hall Group recognizes the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have helped companies achieve measurable results.

“Winning a Brandon Hall Group Excellence Award means a tremendous amount to EY (Ernst & Young). In my team, I think there’s three main things that it really does for us” said Martin Hayter, Global Assurance Learning Leader at Ernst & Young. Firstly, it’s a great way for us to benchmark ourselves against our peers through a really robust exercise and tell us that we’re doing the right things. Also, in terms of our leadership, it allows us to demonstrate to our leadership that the investments they are making are worthwhile for our employees. And it also gives them the ability to talk about that with their peers, particularly where they are less familiar – learning approaches and what leading practices look like. Thirdly, it’s great recognition for our teams that have contributed towards development of the learning – both those who are more specialists in learning but also those from the practice who we pull in to take part in the development programs.”

“We continue to see organizations create better solutions to tackle their HCM challenges and they should be recognized for their hard work,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, who oversees the awards program. “You can tell companies are learning from past winners and then innovating on top of that, leading to significant result for their companies.”

A complete list of winners from the 2016 awards in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Workforce Management/HR, and Sales Performance can be found here. Winners of five or more awards included: Accenture, Cisco, Emirates NBD, Genpact, GP Strategies, IBM, NIIT, Noggin Labs, SAP, Shell, Sweetrush, and Tata Consultancy Services.

