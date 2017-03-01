LLBH Becomes Coastal Bridge Advisors

Spanning Generations and Markets We hope the name Coastal Bridge Advisors will come to be known as the preeminent advisory firm. Past News Releases RSS LLBH Wins Prominent Industry Award...

LLBH Private Wealth Management, an independently registered investment advisor, has today announced a full rebrand and unveiled its new corporate identity. Effective immediately, LLBH will be known as Coastal Bridge Advisors, a name that better illustrates the firm’s steadfast commitment to client relationships and strategies that aim to transcend physical and market-driven barriers.

Founding partner, Kevin Burns, commented, “In the years since our founding, we have evolved. While our values, people and experience remain the pillars of our business, the new brand does a better job reflecting the sound structure we build for clients that spans generations and markets.”

Founded in 2008, Coastal Bridge Advisors has strived to become a leading advisor to families and institutions alike. Through its Virtual Family Office model, Coastal Bridge Advisors offers a comprehensive suite of services to its clients including long-range financial planning, portfolio and investment management, tax planning, trust and estate planning, lending and cash management, among others.

“As we continue to build our firm, we hope the name Coastal Bridge Advisors will come to be known as the preeminent advisory firm,” said Burns. “We couldn't be more excited about the future and look forward to creating an even stronger base for our clientele.”

About LLBH Private Wealth Management, LLC (DBA Coastal Bridge Advisors)

Coastal Bridge Advisors is an independently registered investment advisor founded in 2008. With offices in California, Connecticut and soon beyond, Coastal Bridge Advisors provides highly personalized advice to families, organizations and institutions across the country.

More information can be found at http://www.coastalbridgeadvisors.com