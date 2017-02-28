Twitter, Facebook and other prominent new social and online media platforms have a very different structure to any free press vehicle we have seen in the modern world. There is no third party editing process by a recognized and respected media brand. Content “as is” is simply shared among a multitude of users. Respected tradition​al​ news outlets have also endured criticism and hardships. Competition from the new web companies has challenged them in a way that, according to the Pew research center, “goes far beyond the financial side, to the very core elements of the news industry itself.”

The Top Global Teacher Bloggers offer a range of insights from years of innovating pedagogical practice. They have founded schools, crafted curricula, written books and articles, led think-tanks and managed classrooms in seventeen different countries that stretch across every populated continent on earth. They are inventors and trend-setters in fields such as technology integration and innovation, mathematics instruction, literacy coaching, special needs education, science instruction, and gender equity.

“Media education is more important than ever,” stresses Maarit Rossi, who shares Finnish schools’ tradition of “News week,” a collaboration between schools and the press. “Students need to read more, and not just for pleasure, but also for exposure to the human condition,” notes Pauline Hawkin, who believes people “cannot be critical thinkers when they have limited knowledge and limited experiences.” Shaelynn Fransworth believes the phenomenon provides “teachable moments for educators across the globe,” and especially the important conversations in which students “understand the value of fake news in the age of information.”

“I teach them to evaluate why some information can be subjective, by studying the motives of the persons behind the published information.” says Jasper Rijpma.

CMRubinWorld’s Top Global Teachers are: Rashmi Kathuria, Jim Tuscano, Craig Kemp, Jasper Rijpma, Elisa Guerra, Pauline Hawkins, Maarit Rossi, Vicki Davis, Miriam Mason-Sesay, Shaelynn Fransworth, Carl Hooker, Adam Steiner, Warren Sparrow, Nadia Lopez, Richard Wells, Joe Fatheree, Kazuya Takahashi, and Abeer Qunaibi

CMRubinWorld’s award-winning series, The Global Search for Education, brings together distinguished thought leaders in education and innovation from around the world to explore the key learning issues faced by most nations. The series has become a highly visible platform for global discourse on 21st century education, offering a diverse range of innovative ideas which are presented by the series founder, C. M. Rubin, together with the world’s leading thinkers in education. The Top Global Teacher Bloggers is a monthly series and an important platform through which CMRubinWorld has propagated the voices of the most indispensable people in our learning institutions—teachers.

