Your Pie to Host 9th Annual Pi(e)® Day on March 14th

March 14th is typically recognized as a day to celebrate the constant that helped shape the future of modern mathematics. But, Your Pie, the world’s first down-the-line pizza concept, has given pizza lovers another reason to join in on the celebration by taking the number that typically represents the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter, and celebrating a different type of circle: pizza! On March 14th, Your Pie’s 39 locations across 14 states will join together in celebration for the brand’s ninth annual Pi(e) Day celebration.

A day that was originally designated to celebrate the number that gives pizza its glorious shape is now Your Pie’s way of giving back to its customers. Your Pie is celebrating by offering $3.14 pizzas, $3.14 pints of craft beer and $3.14 combos for all of their customers on one of the brand’s favorite holidays.

“Over the past nine years we have made Pi(e) Day a part of our brand’s culture by showcasing what makes Your Pie different from other brands in the pizza segment,” said Drew French, Founder of Your Pie. “The holiday has enabled us to both thank our existing customers for their devoted loyalty and to help introduce people to Your Pie so they can see what all of the hype is about.”

Since starting its annual Pi(e) Day celebration nine years ago, the tradition has turned into one of Your Pie’s highest foot traffic days. To further engage in the celebration, Your Pie diners will have the chance to win all sorts of SWAG by snapping and sharing a picture of their Pi(e) Day experience on social media using the hashtag #YourPieDay.

This year, the brand will also kick the celebration up even further by pumping 80’s jams at all Your Pie locations to get both employees and customers into the groove. The unmistakable sounds of Michael Jackson and Madonna will serve as an added treat for customers on March 14th, and a sure way to get everyone in the mood for a great celebration.

“We are coming up on our ninth year being supported by our wonderful customers,” said French. “Looking back, no other day has been a better way to showcase our two biggest loves – our fans and our pizza. Pi(e) Day has been a huge hit because we have really been able to hone in on the great relationship between Your Pie fans and the local franchise owners and get involved in our local communities where we have a presence.”

ABOUT YOUR PIE:

Your Pie is the world’s originator of the fast casual, brick-oven, customized personal pizza category. A culinary entrepreneur since his teenage years, Your Pie founder Drew French combined his passion for innovative restaurant concepts with brick oven technology and his business acumen to create the highest quality pizza available at incredible speed. Drawing from family recipes from the island of Ischia, Your Pie uses hand-tossed dough, only fresh ingredients, homemade pizza sauces and salad dressings, and offers vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free pizzas, as well as traditional pizzas. The brand also offers local craft beer, wine and Italian-style gelato pairings designed to perfectly compliment the custom pies guests create. Diners at Your Pie have come to expect the best tasting pizza served with speed without sacrificing flavor from a brand that stands by its motto to “express your inner pizza." Named in 2016 to Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list, Your Pie now has nearly 40 locations open across 13 states and an additional 50 locations now in development. In each market, Your Pie places the highest emphasis on investing in the local communities it serves, and encourages diners to let their culinary creativity run wild. For more information about Your Pie or franchising opportunities, please visit http://www.yourpie.com.