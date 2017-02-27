Our document automation solutions provide intelligent capture "anywhere"—from mailroom automation, to embedded or mobile capture—that integrates with advanced workflow, records management, and existing loan origination systems (LOS).

Zia Consulting, Inc., the leading provider of Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Intelligent Document Capture (IDC) business solutions, will exhibit at the 2017 Mortgage Bankers Association’s Annual Technology Expo, March 26–29 at the Hyatt Regency in Chicago. Zia will demonstrate their loan document automation solutions featuring Alfresco and Ephesoft, updated for TILA-RESPA documents. In addition, Zia will highlight customer success stories showing how their document automation solutions provide a rapid ROI and results such as:



700% increase in worker productivity

50% decrease in time spent on data classification and verification

67% decrease in loan processing times

90% data accuracy rates

Increased closing capacity without increased headcount

New regulatory requirements and enhanced oversight, combined with industry consolidation and restructuring, have pushed banks to look for solutions that can improve a wide range of business processes related to mortgage documents. With the size of an average mortgage loan at over 500 pages and hundreds of different document types, the labor intensive and costly methods of processing loan documents used in the past are no longer possible for banks that want to compete.

“Zia provides mortgage document automation systems for companies across the industry, to deliver cost savings, rapid ROI, and improved visibility for enhanced compliance and business intelligence,” said Pat Myers, EVP and Co-Founder at Zia Consulting. “Our document automation solutions provide intelligent capture ‘anywhere’—from mailroom automation, to embedded or mobile capture—that integrates with advanced workflow, records management, and existing loan origination systems (LOS).”

For companies looking to bring efficiency and savings to their loan processing, Zia solutions are designed to work with existing LOS or other loan processing systems, not replace them. Zia leverages the most modern OCR capture, BPM/workflow, and security technologies in order to deliver measurable business results—reduced costs, accelerated revenue, and enhanced visibility into company data.

Zia Consulting and Ephesoft recently released the second edition of their book Intelligent Document Capture with Ephesoft. The book explains the benefits of using IDC technology within organizations, including those in the mortgage industry, as well as the implementation of document capture using Ephesoft.

Personal meetings are being scheduled during the conference and can be secured here. For more information on the 2017 MBA Tech Expo, visit https://www.mba.org/store/events/conferences-and-conventions/national-technology-in-mortgage-banking-conference-and-expo.

###

Zia Consulting delivers Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Intelligent Document Capture solutions addressing the needs of enterprises to better manage, process, and secure documents. Offerings tackle key issues of ECM user adoption and cost reduction through document automation and a desire for ECM and capture modernization including the cloud. Our vertical accelerators for insurance, mortgage, accounts payable, and more are utilized by some of the world's largest enterprises to deliver rapid ROI and enhanced governance.