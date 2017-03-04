Collaborative Divorce Texas announces its inaugural class of Master Credentialed and Credentialed Collaborative Professionals. Achievement of this designation demonstrates a commitment to the highest standards of collaborative practice.

The following Master Credentialed Collaborative Professionals have satisfied rigorous standards of education and training, passed a confidential peer reference process, demonstrated significant collaborative case experience exceeding that required for Credentialing and provided notable leadership and service to the collaborative community: Kris Algert, Carla Calabrese, Melinda Eitzen, Jack Emmott, Kevin Fuller, Jody Johnson, Carol Mapp, Camille Scroggins, Syd Sharples, Kate Smith, Linda Solomon, Tracy Stewart, Norma Trusch, Cristi Trusler, Jennifer Tull and Faith Wilson

The following Credentialed Collaborative Professionals have satisfied rigorous standards of education and training, passed a confidential peer reference process and demonstrated substantial collaborative case experience: Nancy Amick, Rhonda Cleaves, Curtis Harrison, Vicki James, Jennifer Leister, Camille Milner, Harry Munsinger, Kim Munsinger, Julie Quaid, Carrie Silvestri and Rick Soat.

The Collaborative Divorce process gives couples the opportunity to confidentially create their own customized divorce, focusing on protecting their families and preserving their resources and assets through solutions-oriented interest-based negotiation.

Collaborative Divorce Texas is a non-profit organization which provides its members with training, education and resources dedicated to helping families navigate divorce using an alternative to litigation. For more information about Collaborative Divorce Texas, go to http://www.CollaborativeDivorceTexas.com.