StevenDouglas Kicks-off 2017 Jason Taylor Read to Succeed Initiative

StevenDouglas is proud to again partner with new Pro Football Hall of Fame class member Jason Taylor on the “Read to Succeed Initiative,” benefiting the Jason Taylor Reading Room.

The initiative was originally launched by Steve Sadaka, Chairman and CEO of StevenDouglas, who continues to assemble a dedicated team of committee members determined to serve as ambassadors for the after-school program, which is provided at no cost to under-served middle school students. The committee is seeking generous community members willing to contribute $1,000 each, the cost for one child to participate in the program throughout an entire school year. Any money raised above what it costs to operate the Reading Room is allocated towards college scholarships and the Jason Taylor Foundation's bluapple Poetry Network.

“We all have the power to make so many lives better. This is why giving back to our community is a huge part of our company culture,” said Steve Sadaka. “Through our participation in this program, we have helped underprivileged children transform their circumstances into great success stories. StevenDouglas could not be happier to work with this Jason Taylor again on this impactful initiative.”

The 2016 Read to Succeed campaign resulted in another extremely successful year, as the committee raised nearly $240,000 to benefit deserving children in the areas of literacy, empowerment and continued education. Since its launch in 2010, “Read to Succeed” has raised more than $1,000,000 for Taylor’s literacy based programs, including $160,000 towards college scholarships, student advocacy and mentorship. To learn more about the program or donate to the campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/2mgjWza.

About Jason Taylor Foundation

In July 2004, Miami Dolphins legendary Defensive End and recent Pro Football Hall of Fame class member, Jason Taylor, established the Jason Taylor Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) organization. The Foundation’s mission is to support and create programs that facilitate the personal growth and empowerment of South Florida’s children in need by focusing on improved health care, education and quality of life.

Since opening its doors, the Jason Taylor Foundation has impacted tens of thousands of children through innovative programming including The Jason Taylor Reading Room, The Omari Hardwick bluapple Poetry Network, Louder Than A Bomb Florida, Cool Gear for the School Year, the Jason Taylor Children’s Learning Center and Jason Taylor Scholars, among others. For more information on the Jason Taylor Foundation, please visit the organization’s website at http://www.JasonTaylorFoundation.org or follow on social media sites including Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/jasontaylorfoundation or Twitter and Instagram: @jtfoundation99

About StevenDouglas

StevenDouglas, a leading boutique search and interim resources firms, has been a recognized leader in identifying and providing access to top talent for corporate clients since 1984. Our client base is industry agnostic and ranges from start-ups and emerging middle-market to Fortune 500 companies and public, private and private equity owned firms.

Our Search Division is focused on placing professional staff to executive level management in the areas of Finance and Accounting, Information Technology, Sales, Marketing, Operations, Human Resources, Financial Services, Healthcare and Pharmacy, Life Sciences and Latin America. The Interim Resources Division helps businesses effectively manage change by providing them access to experienced and talented professionals on an as-needed and variable basis in the areas of Finance and Accounting, Information Technology, and Human Resources. Visit us a http://www.stevendouglas.com.