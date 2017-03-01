Darlington Fabrics receives ISO 9001:2015 certification.

Darlington Fabrics has been certified to the ISO 9001:2015 standard. This quality management system is applicable to the Design and Manufacture of Specialized Warp-Knit Fabrics.

ISO certification is based on a quality management system of well-defined and documented business procedures. Darlington has always been committed to quality products and services. The ISO certification ensures a productive environment through faster identification and resolution of quality issues.

The achievement of the ISO certification reinforces Darlington’s commitment to their quality management system, continual improvement and customer satisfaction. These business processes are integral in monitoring for possible defects during, and after, any manufacturing or finishing process.

The ISO certification was awarded by DNV-GL. DNV-GL is an accredited quality and environmental management systems certification body.

Darlington Fabrics, http://www.darlingtonfabrics.com, a warp knit manufacturer, is a division of The Moore Company, founded in 1909 and still focused on innovation. Sister divisions include The George C. Moore Company, Fulflex, Moeller Marine and Moeller Plastics.

The Moore Company manufactures products in the United States. International manufacturing facilities complement domestic capabilities, while serving regional markets around the globe. For more information contact: Steven Perry 401-315-6346 or sperry(at)dfabrics(dot)com.