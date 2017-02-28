UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School to Host Webinar on Accounting Fraud

Take a deep into the world of financial fraud by dissecting two unique case studies during a webinar hosted by UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School on March 13 from 5-6 p.m.

The UNC Kenan-Flagler Master of Accounting Program webinar will feature Mandy Sayers (MBA ’17), TIAA senior manager and accounting expert. She will provide an overview of fraud and lead the case studies to identify common themes in fraud cases and provide tips on how to prevent and detect fraud.

In the first case study, the work life of an administrative assistant is put under the microscope when mysterious account charges don’t up. Sayers will discuss personal ethics, professional standards and the attempted cover-up.

In the second case study, an anonymous tip leads to a multi-year fraud scandal involving a former Navy SEAL trained in the art of interrogation tactics. Find out how kick-back schemes, vendor fraud and attempts to wipe computer hardware clean weren't enough to elude the watchful eyes of an accountant.

Webinar participants will be able to ask Sayers about her professional experiences and advice for business success. Sayers has more than 13 years of internal audit, financial statement audit, business process improvement, risk management and fraud investigation experience in a variety of industries.

Register here for the webinar.

