Palmer Johnson Power Systems is now an authorized Transfluid Distributor “Transfluid is known in the industry for bringing demand-driven products to market. With a deep history in research and development, Transfluid provides a great assortment of solutions,” said Eric Quinn, Vice President Business Development at PJ Power.

Transfluid Industrial Transmissions has chosen Palmer Johnson Power Systems (PJ Power) to distribute their products in North America. The oil and gas, mining, marine, and building and construction industries use Transfluid products. PJ Power will distribute Transfluid products in these states: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

“Transfluid selected Palmer Johnson Power Systems … because of their in-depth knowledge and history of the power transmission market (and) their extensive service network," said Transfluid General Manager, Chris Campbell. Transfluid Industrial Transmissions Appoints Palmer Johnson Power Systems

as North American Distribution Partner

“Transfluid is known in the industry for bringing demand-driven products to market. With a deep history in research and development, Transfluid provides a great assortment of solutions,” said Eric Quinn, Vice President Business Development at PJ Power. “We look forward to providing unique solutions to customer needs with the product assortment Transfluid provides,” added Mr. Quinn.

About Palmer Johnson Power Systems

PJ Power supplies and services parts for heavy-duty, off highway transmissions and axles. The company is the authorized distributor and service center for Twin Disc, ZF Off-Highway, Dana Spicer, Carraro, Funk, Wichita, and Eaton Airflex. PJ Power operates six (6) sales and service branches in North America and has more than 110 employees.