Many of the country’s top healthcare executives will gather to learn and share “Pathways to Success: 21st Century Solutions to Healthcare’s Greatest Challenges,” during Intalere’s 2017 Executive Forum, taking place March 1-4, 2017, in San Diego, Calif.

“Each year, the Intalere Executive Forum assembles the best and brightest healthcare leaders to exchange experiences, expertise and strategies from their provider-centric perspectives,” said Julius Heil, Intalere president and CEO. “This year, we will explore new models to sustain value and address internal and external challenges which ultimately are opportunities.”

The meeting will feature a keynote session by Captain Scott Kelly, retired NASA astronaut and U.S. Navy Captain, who will share life lessons and personal stories revealing unique and valuable advice on pushing one’s own limits, and insight on the leadership and teamwork required in demanding conditions. Terry Jones, founder and former CEO of Travelocity and former chairman of Kayak.com, will also outline simple, yet powerful ideas for fostering innovation in organizations of all types and sizes, and the power of search and creativity in the digital age. Attendees will also participate in a roundtable discussion focused on Necessary Skills for Healthcare Leaders of the Future.

“Over the past five years, the healthcare industry has been experiencing rapid change and a disruptive shift in risk transference,” said Heil. “This event represents an incredible opportunity to provide value through information, services and solutions that result in high value healthcare and improved operational performance.”

About Intalere

Intalere’s mission focuses on elevating the operational health of America’s healthcare providers by designing tailored, smart solutions that deliver optimal cost, quality and clinical outcomes. We strive to be the essential partner for operational excellence in healthcare through customized solutions that address customers’ individual needs. We assist our customers in managing their entire spend, providing innovative technologies, products and services, and leveraging the best practices of a provider-led model. As Intalere draws on the power of our owner Intermountain Healthcare’s nationally-recognized supply chain expertise and leadership in technology, process improvement, and evidence-based clinical and business best practices, we are uniquely positioned to be the innovation leader in the healthcare industry. Visit http://www.intalere.com to learn more.