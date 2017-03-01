FileShred, one of Connecticut's leading document destruction specialists, was recently awarded AAA certification by the National Association for Information Destruction (NAID). NAID's AAA certification requires shredding service providers to be in top compliance with industry regulations. The association conducts both scheduled and unannounced audits of service providers at plants and in the field, and it thoroughly evaluates written company policies as well.

Though FileShred has always prioritized secure, ethical, compliant shredding services, its clients can now rest assured that all company team members have been screened and properly trained, that confidentiality agreements are in alignment with compliance, and that the company operates at the same high standard consistently. This certification helps FileShred's clients know they too are operating in compliance with industry requirements, as NAID certification is required by hundreds of government offices and many private contracts.

NAID's certification is far-reaching and highly valuable for shredding companies. NAID is recognized by the federal government and several accreditation programs, such as those offered by the International Association of IT Asset Managers, the Institute of Certified Records Managers, and the R2 IT asset recycling program certification offered by the Sustainable Electronic Recycling Institute.

About FileShred

FileShred serves both residential and commercial clients in the Hartford, Connecticut area and surrounding region, providing qualified, on-site paper and hard drive destruction services. The company remains on call for large and small shredding needs and offers services to a range of businesses and organizations requiring top compliance, such as medical facilities, legal offices, and schools.