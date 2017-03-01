Demas Law Group Offering Ridesharing Discounts This St. Patrick's Day

In 2016, the California Highway Patrol arrested over 120 people on St. Patrick's Day. Don't become a statistic this year.

Demas Law Group, a personal injury law firm based in Sacramento, has announced that it will provide an Uber discount code for this St. Patrick’s day, Thursday, March 17, 2017. The firm hopes to encourage its clients to use Uber’s ridesharing service when they go out to drink, thereby preventing drunk driving that typically accompanies the holiday.

The firm is offering the code to the first 100 people who request it and anyone living in the Sacramento area is eligible to apply. The code will be delivered by email, and provides a $10 discount on the cost of an Uber ride. The form closes on March 15. To get the code, fill out the form here: http://www.injury-attorneys.com/sacramento-personal-injury-blog/demas-law-group-wants-you-to-get-home-safe-this-st-patricks-day/

The Demas Law Group’s actions mirror Uber’s own effort to discourage drinking and driving. For the past few years, the ridesharing giant has offered a variety of benefits to Americans across the country who use its services on St. Patrick’s Day. These include reduced fares, free uberPOOL rides, and pledged donations to Mother’s Against Drunk Driving.

These positive actions complement state and local efforts to punish drunk drivers. In California, a first DUI charge can be costly and local police departments in California are on the lookout for drunk drivers on the holiday.

As a personal injury law firm, Demas Law Group has extensive experience with car, motorcycle, and bicycle accidents, and understands just how dangerous it is to drive while intoxicated. The firm is committed to preventing irresponsible driving in any way it can, protecting its clients and other Sacramentans from accidents before they even happen.

The Perils Of St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day is one of the deadliest days of the year in the United States, and California is no exception. Drunk driving rates tend to go up on weekends and holidays, but they become particularly serious on this holiday. This has tremendous human and financial consequences. Between the years 2011 to 2015, there were 252 automotive deaths in the United States on St. Patrick’s Day. Over three-fourths of drivers who are involved in accidents on this holiday have consumed at least twice the legal alcohol limit for safe driving.

In 2016, the California Highway Patrol arrested over 120 people on St. Patrick's Day. Though better than road deaths, these arrests still harm the careers and reputations of those involved, and cost taxpayers money. Ridesharing services like Uber have the potential to dramatically decrease these costs, allowing the public to celebrate St. Patrick's Day safely.

About The Demas Law Group

The Demas Law Group, P.C. is a team of Sacramento injury attorneys and staff who work together dedicating themselves to providing legal representation to individuals and families who have been injured because of the negligence of others. The Sacramento firm handles legal matters including auto injuries, pedestrian injuries, catastrophic injuries, DUI accident injuries, defective products injuries, medical malpractice, defective medications, nursing home abuse, general negligence and wrongful death cases. For nearly 25 years, the founder of the Demas Law Group, P.C., John N. Demas, has successfully handled a broad range of personal injury cases, and has prevailed against some of the largest insurance companies and corporations in America. The firm's reputation in the community is unparalleled and the Demas Law Group. P.C. has attained the highest legal and ethical ratings.

For more information, visit http://www.injury-attorneys.com/.