Sustainable Petroleum Group Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQB SPGX) is pleased to announce the appointment of additional officers and directors to further strengthen its management team and the implementation of its business strategy. Effective February 13, 2017, Christian Winzenried was appointed by the board of directors as the new President and CEO of SPGX.

During the past five years, Mr. Winzenried has been an entrepreneur and executive officer in several companies in IT, Financial Services, Banking, Consulting and Lifestyle; most notably with zeb/ (a top management consultancy focusing on strategy, marketing, pricing and sales) where he was responsible for the development of business projects in the regional markets of Germany, Switzerland and Austria. For more than 20 years, Mr. Winzenried has taught Management and Leadership as well as SME Startup Founding processes at several Business Management Schools. He graduated with degrees in Leadership, Management of MIS/IT, Marketing and Economics.

Also, on February 13, 2017 both Christian Winzenried and Stefan Mühlbauer were appointed as additional directors of SPGX. The board of directors of SPGX currently consists of Christian Winzenried (President and CEO), Suha Hächler (CFO, Treasurer, and Corporate Secretary), Stefan Mühlbauer (Chief Communications Officer), and Dr. Philip Grothe. Suha Hächler has been an entrepreneur and executive officer in several companies, including Xerox AG, where he was involved with the development and implementation of printing systems. Mr. Hächler is currently teaching business management consultancy at the international school Gustav Käser in Switzerland and also studied economics at the international school HSG St. Gallen in Switzerland.

Dr. Philip Grothe has served as the CEO of alimex Group, a leading aluminum company, since 2014. Prior to joining alimex Dr. Grothe was partner and shareholder of Simon, Kucher & Partners, a top management consultancy focusing on strategy, marketing, pricing and sales. Dr. Grothe began his career at Deloitte Consulting where he worked as a manager and project leader in numerous marketing and sales projects. Dr. Grothe graduated with a degree in Economics and obtained his PhD in Strategic Management.

Stefan Mühlbauer has served as CEO of Arma Communications Inc, a business development and marketing Agency in Naples, Florida since 2013. Additionally Mr. Mühlbauer serves as managing partner for Eagle Run Capital Inc. Previously, Mr. Mühlbauer held positions with various leading investment banks in Europe. Mr. Mühlbauer was the Chief Operating Officer at Silvia Quandt & Cie AG where he was responsible for building up the institution's research and corporate finance activities. Mr. Mühlbauer received his degree in Finance from the University of Miami.

Christian Winzenried, the CEO of SPGX stated: "Together we are a very diverse management team with many years of expertise in leadership roles across a broad range of industries. As a team we look forward to developing continued shareholder value."

About Sustainable Petroleum Group Inc.

SPGX as a member of SP Group is positioned to become a world leading natural resources holding and development company through value based investments and collaborative partnerships with global leaders across the natural resources sector. SP Group has initiated its goals by pursuing investment and partnerships with some of the most diversified and integrated companies available on the market.

On behalf of Sustainable Petroleum Group Inc.

Christian Winzenried

Chief Executive Officer

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that plan for or anticipate the future, called "forward-looking statements." In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of those terms and other comparable terminology.

These forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements about: our market opportunity; revenue generation; our strategies; competition; expected activities and expenditures as we pursue our business plan; the adequacy of our available cash resources; our ability to acquire assets or projects on commercially viable terms; challenges to our title to our assets; operating or technical difficulties in connection with our development activities; currency fluctuations; and governmental regulations.

Many of these contingencies and uncertainties can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to our most recent annual report on Form 10-KSB and other filings made by us with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for more detailed discussions of the contingencies and uncertainties enumerated above and the factors underlying the forward-looking statements. These reports and filings may be inspected and copied at the Public Reference Room maintained by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. 20549. You can obtain information about operation of the Public Reference Room by calling the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at 1-800-SEC-0330. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission also maintains an Internet site that contains reports, proxy and information statements, and other information regarding issuers that file electronically with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov.

We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not and should not be construed as an offer to solicit, buy, or sell any security.

