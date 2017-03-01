Cotton Incorporated and PurThread Technologies Announce Collaboration

The PurThread technology is effective and does not impact fabric design. -Mark Messura, Cotton Incorporated Senior Vice President, Global Supply Chain Marketing

Cotton Incorporated and PurThread Technologies, Inc. announce a collaboration to bring PurThread’s permanently embedded anti-odor solution to cotton knit and woven fabrics.

Retail brands and consumers alike continue to seek fabrics that lend performance attributes while maintaining the luxurious look and feel of cotton. Cotton Incorporated has developed cotton-rich fabrics with PurThread that offer a nice hand and uniform colors, all while offering permanent anti-odor benefits.

PurThread’s inherent antimicrobial technology incorporates EPA-registered recycled silver salts into staple fiber and filament yarn at the extrusion level. This lends permanent fabric protection from odor-causing bacteria, mold, mildew and fungus, yielding antimicrobial benefits that do not wash away or wear off for the life of the fabric. It also does not change the fabric’s physical characteristics.

“Consumers know and love cotton, and they have come to expect performance technologies like odor control in their athletic apparel. The continued growth of the athleisure category creates an ideal opportunity to expand established athletic apparel performance technologies to additional categories, such as denim," explained Mark Messura, Cotton Incorporated Senior Vice President, Global Supply Chain Marketing. "The fabrics created through this collaboration maintain the look and feel of cotton and add long-lasting anti-odor properties. The PurThread technology is effective and does not impact fabric design. We look forward to sharing these developments with the industry because we believe they are the right innovation at the right time.”

“We are pleased to have our antimicrobial efficacy validated by such a highly regarded organization,” said Lisa Grimes, CEO of PurThread Technologies. “Blending PurThread with cotton to offer permanent antimicrobial protection offers tangible benefits – apparel can be worn for longer periods of time between washings, helping to reduce water consumption and energy usage. This is an exciting collaboration that should yield some great new performance fabrics across multiple markets.”

About Cotton Incorporated

Cotton Incorporated, funded by U.S. cotton producers and importers of cotton and cotton textile products, conducts worldwide research and promotion activities to increase the demand for and profitability of cotton. For more information, visit http://www.cottoninc.com.

About PurThread Technologies

PurThread Technologies, Inc. employs technology to embed a proprietary blend of EPA-registered recycled silver salts into the core of fiber. As a result, PurThread yarns inherently protect fabric from the effects of microbial contamination and reduce odor-causing bacteria, mold, mildew and fungus. Products made with PurThread range from healthcare textiles, such as privacy curtains and scrubs, to freshness products, such as performance athletic wear, socks and gear for emergency first responders. The EPA has not yet reviewed any public health claims for PurThread products. PurThread yarns are 100% Made in the USA. For more information, visit http://www.purthread.com.