How Finance and Operations Are Driving Growth in Tech

The speed of growth in tech is astounding. Slack, Groupon, Akamai Technologies, and Xiaomi all hit a $1 billion valuation within two years, and many others are reaching unicorn status in little more time.

While it seems foolish to say excessive growth can be a bad thing, it is rarely an easy ride. Earlier this year, Xiaomi, the nearly seven-year old start-up that expanded so fast it became known as ‘China's Apple,’ said that it was no longer going to announce sales figures for its smartphones, citing a fear disappointing figures would lead to a running commentary on their results - disappointing figures that the company blamed on excessive growth.

CFOs are an integral part of developing a strategy for sustainable growth and ensuring that their organization is not caught short when demand takes off. Equally important is supply chain management, who are required to scale up inventory rapidly so that new consumers are not left disappointed and turn away from the product before it has even got off the ground.

This April 18 & 19, the California High-Tech will take place at the JW Marriott in San Francisco. The event will see two summits run concurrently - FP&A for High-Tech, and High-Tech Supply and Demand. Each summit will see more than 20 leading speakers from best-in-class operators across a diverse range of industries share a wealth of experience around the challenges they’ve faced, as well as processes and technologies they’ve utilized to make them so effective in their role.

The FP&A for High-Tech Summit will focus on a range of topics, from managing rapid growth through to leading teams through crises. Among the speakers will be Mark Nieto, Head of FP&A at Amazon, Sohare Tehrani, Director of FP&A at Virgin Galactic, and Matt Armstrong, FP&A Director at Expedia. In a recent article on our website, Matt noted that, “Change is difficult to implement when the business is running smoothly – there is inertia to do the same thing over and over again. In most cases in a large organization, the processes are probably barely working and would cause too many problems to change them, and/or people hate change, and/or there is no political will to make change. Being in a crisis allows you to make that change and do the right things in order to be successful.” In his presentation, Matt will share his secrets around how this can be achieved.

The High-Tech Supply & Demand Summit will see speakers including Brent Eubanks, VP of Technology Opimization at Ticketmaster, Andrew Burgess, Supplier Performance Lead at Boeing, and David Parnes Head of Operations & Finance at BuzzFeed, among others, discuss topics impacting including inventory management through to the rise of robotics, AI and IoT in the supply chain.

Curator of the event, Maisy Hockey, said: “It’s amazing to see how fast companies are growing and some of the truly impressive things they are doing. We are really looking forward to hearing from some of the biggest names in the industry and with more than 200 delegates in attendance, see it as an important opportunity to discuss further ways finance and supply chain managers can help drive growth.”

