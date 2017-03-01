Star Roses and Plants Launches Bushel and Berry Collection

New for 2017 is Baby Cakes blackberry, a dwarf-thornless blackberry. Our new tagline, “Homegrown Berries” will quickly capture consumer’s attention within a few seconds of seeing the product

Look for a new collection of edible berry plants from the folks who introduced The Knock Out Family of Roses and Drift Roses. Star Roses and Plants is launching their new Bushel and Berry Collection, formerly BrazelBerries, this spring at garden center retailers nationwide.

The Bushel and Berry Collection makes growing fresh fruit simple with a variety of easy-to-grow, low-maintenance container berry plants. These plants are perfect for consumers who want to grow their own food that tastes good and also packs a nutritional punch.

According to Layci Gragnani, program manager for Bushel and Berry, the collection will have a new look reminiscent of the biodegradable berry baskets found at farmer’s markets.

“We are excited to introduce consumers to the new re-brand of the collection,” says Gragnani. “Our new tagline, “Homegrown Berries,” will quickly capture consumers' attentions within a few seconds of seeing the product.”

Bred specifically for home gardeners, these edible berry plants offer year-round beauty and produce delicious fruit. Place them front and center in decorative patio containers or in the landscape for four seasons of color.

The Bushel and Berry collection includes seven varieties of berries. The one-of-a-kind thornless dwarf raspberry, Raspberry Shortcake, is perfect for little hands and the Peach Sorbet® blueberry offers four seasons of stunning beauty. The super hardy dwarf Jelly Bean is quite a puffball and Blueberry Glaze is reminiscent of a boxwood with small dark berries. Pink Icing has breathtaking spring and fall foliage and Perpetua is a true double cropping blueberry. Finally, new Baby Cakes is a thornless dwarf blackberry that rounds out the collection.

“With the trend toward healthy living on the rise, these edible shrubs are perfect for anyone looking to improve their well-being with nutritious fruit right from their own backyard,” added Gragnani.

For more information about the collection visit: http://www.bushelandberry.com.