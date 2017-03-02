Ceramic Arts Collectors Exhibit at Hood College

Ceramic arts collectors are loaning pieces of their personal collections to Hood College for an exhibit March 2-April 2 in the Whitaker Campus Center Gallery.

The “Collectors’ Voices in Ceramic Art: A Leading Edge Exhibition” show will feature historical and contemporary ceramics from 19 major regional collectors, many affiliated with the James Renwick Alliance, a nonprofit that celebrates America’s craft artists. The pieces are from around the globe.

Ceramic arts graduate students have been paired with a collector and have researched the collected ceramic artwork. Students then interviewed the collectors, researching the history of the work and the stories surrounding the acquisition of the pieces. During the exhibition, there will be two presentations, “History and Legacy: A Conversation with Collectors,” featuring the students and the collectors as they present their research on the works exhibited. These presentations will take place March 11 and March 25 from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Whitaker Campus Center Commons.

The Whitaker Gallery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The opening reception is March 5 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in Whitaker Commons. The project is co-sponsored by the Hood College Humanities Council’s 2016-17 NEH colloquium series, “Narrative at the Edge of the World,” and the ceramic arts graduate program. All events are free and open to the public. For more information, contact Jenna Gianni at gianni(at)hood(dot)edu or 301-696-3285.