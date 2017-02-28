Tim Kolb is a proven Sales Leader, we are very excited for him to join our team and lead our Sales Organization. Tim's Leadership ability will allow us to execute on our efforts to drive increased revenue and profitability

HaulFox LLC, a transportation logistics software company, has announced the newest addition to the leadership team, Tim Kolb as Vice President of Sales. The new addition is in direct response to the market’s increasing demand for innovative freight management technology solutions.

“Tim Kolb is a proven Sales Leader, we are very excited for him to join our team and lead our Sales Organization. Tim's Leadership ability will allow us to execute on our efforts to drive increased revenue and profitability” said HaulFox’s Founder and COO, Jonathan Drouin.

Tim Kolb is a 15-year veteran of the transportation and consumer packaged goods industries, having held pivotal positions with The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, Bear Transportation and Echo Global Logistics. Tim is an award winning Sales Manager for both The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company and Echo Global Logistics.

Tim is well known in the industry for his unique and effective approach to Sales Management and strategy for Business Development strategy. Teams led by Tim are notable for their high energy, outrageous performance and exemplary customer service.

About HaulFox, LLC

HaulFox LLC is a proprietary software company based in Dallas, TX. HaulFox focuses on developing freight technology platforms to service the Transportation/Logistics Industry with an emphasis on 3PLs. The HaulFox team is comprised of experienced 3PL practitioners, Senior Software Developers, and Data Scientists who are creating value-added solutions to the industry (including Freight Brokerage TMS, Pricing, Backhaul Matching, Live Tracking and Capacity Solutions).

http://www.haulfox.com

jdrouin(at)haulfox.com