2017 Starnet Floor Care Convention - Sets Record Attendance

Starnet Floor Care, a network of full-service flooring maintenance companies serving 65 major market areas in North America, convened in Dallas, Texas for its annual convention on February 20 – 21, 2017. Marking its 5th year, a record 95 floor care professionals attended the convention to learn about driving operational improvements, expanding services, and seeing some of the newest innovations in cleaning chemistry and equipment.

“Starnet Floor Care continues to grow in all aspects of its business,” said Eric Boender, Starnet Floor Care Director. “We now have more than 300 full time technicians maintaining more than 200 million square feet of carpet and 50 million square feet of hard surfaces annually throughout the United States and Canada.”

Boender said the network continues to expand its service offerings including maintenance of tile, rubber, marble, terrazzo, concrete and the application of high performance floor coatings. Boender commented, “While carpet care remains a significant focus for our network, several years ago we increased training and education across floor covering categories to provide customers a single source solution for all their flooring maintenance needs.”

Day one kicked off with a series of breakout sessions and presentations to improve productivity, quality, and customer satisfaction. Boender said, “It was very rewarding to see the positive energy amongst the group and the creative solutions to tackle issues for both established businesses and those that are fairly new to floor care.”

At the end of day one Technical Service Representatives from Tarkett Commercial, Mannington Commercial, Tandus Centiva and Roppe Holding Company participated in a panel discussion to address the importance of proper maintenance from a manufacturer’s perspective. The panel agreed that improper floor maintenance is too common and organizations like Starnet Floor Care are a valuable partner to deliver high quality floor care.

On the last day, Starnet Member, Corporate Floors, hosted attendees at their maintenance division facility, APEX Surface Care, and provided a tour and review of their operations. In addition, XL North, Neverstrip, Jon-Don, and Foaming Floors presented their newest innovations in cleaning chemistry, high performance coatings, and equipment.

At the conclusion of the convention, Fred Williamson, Starnet Executive Vice President, commented “Starnet Floor Care continues to be a valued service for customers, manufacturers and the Starnet membership. Customers win by improving the safety and wellbeing of their associates along with protecting their floor covering investment. Manufacturers win by reducing customer call backs and claims. Starnet Members win by having an industry leading resource to support their floor care operations.”