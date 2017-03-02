The 24 Hour War; Special Movie Screening in Amelia Island March 9th

This is a rare chance to see these internationally recognized films where they are meant to be enjoyed, on the big screen!

The Amelia Motoring Film Exhibition will host a selection of high-octane automotive films including The Red Grifo, Climb Dance and featuring Adam Carolla’s The 24 Hour War on Thursday evening March 9 to rev-up the Amelia Concours weekend.

The special one-night event will take place Thursday March 9th from 6:00 to 9:30 PM in the historic district of Amelia Island. The evening kicks off with a 1-hour welcome reception offering complimentary hors d’oeuvres and cash bar before the films take center stage. Held at the Amelia Community Theatre 207 Cedar Street, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034, the exhibition will also wave the checkered flag on Hagerty's "Amelia Island or Bust 2017" driving tour with participating cars on special display. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at AmeliaMotoringFilmExhibition.com

The 24-Hour War showcases the famous battle between automotive giants Ferrari and Ford as they went head-to-head in the 1960’s on racing’s biggest stage – Le Mans. The Red Grifo from filmmaker Guy Smith finds a home amongst the well documented show field at Amelia by chronicling the journey of one man to reconnect with his late father through their shared passion for a rare Italian touring car that boasts the signatures of Bizzarrini and Giugiaro. Sprinkle in Peugeot’s epic short film Climb Dance, a riveting ride to the top of Pikes Peak in the late 80s, and auto aficionados and film buffs alike are sure to walk away from the theater with a smile.

“We’re thrilled to launch this event at Amelia with the support of MaroneyLabels.com. This is a rare chance to see these internationally recognized films where they are meant to be enjoyed, on the big screen” remarked event organizer Guy Smith of Popcorn Octane Productions. “Plus it’s a great way to kick off the Amelia motoring weekend.”

Movie trailers and film summaries at AmeliaMotoringFilmExhibition.com

The Amelia Motoring Film Exhibition is an organic prequel to the Amelia Concours weekend that provides attendees, participants and sponsors a unique opportunity celebrate cinematic stories of automotive culture and heritage.

Event Partners:

MonroneyLabels.com provides VIN specific reproductions of original automobile window sticker. Important data that shows original MSRP with factory options and prices. The quick and easy way to get Monroney sticker information you need to know when buying or selling a used car or truck.

VintageAutoTV.com features classic and historic cars through the memories and personal stories of collectors and automobile enthusiasts. From race-cars, to brass era cars, to muscle cars, VintageAutoTV.com is designed to present and preserve the personal stories of automotive culture and heritage.

Chassy.com is a worldwide premium automotive film on demand service, specializing in delivering content for the automotive connoisseur to rent, stream, or purchase. Chassy will provide exclusive distribution of the highest profile automotive documentaries, features, and short form content available digitally.