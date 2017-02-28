Kickbox Integrates with UK-based Email Platform dotmailer

New Kickbox + dotmailer integration At the heart of email deliverability and customer success with email marketing is data, specifically it’s validity and quality.

Kickbox, Inc., a SaaS email technology company focused on helping small to enterprise level businesses improve their email deliverability, announces new partnership and app integration with one of the world’s leading email marketing automation platforms, dotmailer, a dotdigital Group PLC company. dotmailer’s customer portfolio boasts over 80,000 users in over 150 countries, across B2C and B2B markets, including retailers and leading brands like Vizio, Asana, Converse, Barbour, DHL, Fred Perry and more.

The new integration provides a secure path for dotmailer customers to perform routine email list maintenance and email verification of their contacts, all from within the Kickbox platform.

Customers utilizing the new integration are expected to see improved email deliverability, engagement and increased conversions of email messages and automated workflows sent from dotmailer.

"Email deliverability is a partnership," said Phil Draper, CMO, dotmailer. "There are the technical bits that we as an ESP take care of and there are the bits that the client has to look over. A key component of the client’s responsibility is ensuring that their data is valid at the point of collection and maintained throughout the whole customer lifecycle. The Kickbox integration fits perfectly with dotmailer’s ethos by giving our clients an easy to use tool to help maintain their data. I am looking forward to the grand unveiling at the dotmailer Summit."

"At the heart of email deliverability and customer success with email marketing is data, specifically its validity and quality," said Draper. "The integration with Kickbox adds another bow to the dotmailer app store with a focus on building, responsibly, an effective database of engaged recipients who wish to receive communications from a brand. We’re looking forward to Dan Stevens showcasing at the summit, his insight will be invaluable and one not to miss.”

To support the relationship, Kickbox CEO & Founder Dan Stevens will be a featured speaker at the upcoming dotmailer Summit, held in London on Wednesday, March 1st 2017. dotmailer’s Summit is a digital and email marketing event where global marketers and thought leaders come together to discuss marketing trends and tactics as it relates to email.

Stevens, who has over a decade of experience building email technologies, will be speaking about common myths related to email deliverability.

In addition to being a featured speaker, Kickbox is also a sponsor and exhibitor at the dotmailer Summit. "dotmailer is a respected brand in the email industry. It's an honor to be invited to speak at their inaugural Summit. We're looking forward to serving dotmailer customers with the new integration and debunking some myths about deliverability at the event," said Stevens.

For more information about the Kickbox integration with dotmailer, click here. To learn more about dotmailer Summit, click here. dotmailer customers receive a discount with Kickbox to celebrate this new partnership.

Watch this video to learn how to use the Kickbox + dotmailer integration.