More CFOs Turning to OneStream Software’s XF Cloud

Simplify IT maintenance and lower the cost of deployment XF Cloud has the proven ability to provide our customers with truly scalable processing power and the agility needed to flex their environment as their business grows

OneStream Software LLC, a leader in Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions and a Microsoft Gold Cloud Platform Partner, announced that XF Cloud, a single-tenant, single-platform solution, accounted for almost half of the company’s new business in 2016 with 300 percent growth year over year.

"Deploying OneStream on Microsoft Azure grants customers unmatched access to a dedicated enterprise-grade infrastructure with on-demand limitless resources," says Matt Baranowski, Vice President of Infrastructure & Cloud Services, at OneStream Software. "XF Cloud has the proven ability to provide our customers with truly scalable processing power and the agility needed to flex their environment as their business grows."

OneStream’s cloud solution gives customers the power to easily scale up and out and to feel confident in the security of their financial data. Unlike competing EPM cloud solutions, XF Cloud offers enhanced privacy and can be customized for an organization’s precise needs. XF Cloud was built for virtualization and can modify the environment within minutes, so performance is never an issue. Using Microsoft’s seamless technology stack, everything from configuration, backups and upgrades is infinitely easier and less expensive than traditional on-premises or hosted deployments.

“OneStream XF Cloud on Microsoft Azure provides a scalable and flexible solution for our organization and has put the power of Corporate Performance Management in our hands,” stated Rick Oswald, Corporate Controller, at Solenis.

XF Cloud offers full Managed Services to take care of Azure cloud requirements and puts customers at ease. As a supplement to IT staff, OneStream takes on the care and feeding of the application environment. Upgrades are done on time and driven by the customer, not by someone else’s weekend schedule.

“OneStream Software uses the power of Microsoft Azure to give its customers a new level of flexibility and security needed to meet immediate infrastructure demand changes,” said Nicole Herskowitz, Senior Director of Product Marketing, Azure, Microsoft Corp. “OneStream XF Cloud offers the ability to configure, maintain, and upgrade the platform, including instant scaling up or down for the ultimate balance between performance and cost requirements.”

On-premise or in the cloud, OneStream Software provides a smart CPM solution that simplifies processes to deliver financial consolidation and reporting, planning and operational analytics for complex organizations. Guided Workflows simultaneously improve the quality and consistency of data while reducing risk throughout the financial consolidation, reporting, and planning processes. OneStream customers enjoy the multiple benefits of owning a single, agile CPM system that adapts to business changes quickly and easily.

