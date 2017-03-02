The Chemistry of Fashion - Lab No. 25 Is The Newest Formula In Fashion

LabNo25 We wanted to create a platform that was not only a shopping destination but also an insight of how our industry works.

The newest formula in fashion is Lab No. 25, an online high-fashion retailer and platform for emerging and established fashion designers.

Founders Anda and Ruta came to the United States from Latvia to pursue their dream to start their own business. “It’s been a dream come true,” said Anda. “To be able to build our own company and brand in Los Angeles, where we’ve discovered so many creative designers and talented individuals who’ve helped bring our vision to reality.”

“We both have a background and education in fashion,” said Ruta. “Starting our own brand seemed like a natural extension of our experience. With Lab No. 25, we wanted to create a platform that was not only a shopping destination but also an insight of how our industry works.”

Anda and Ruta work together on every aspect of Lab No. 25, from managing, buying, to guiding the creative direction. Their aim is to achieve the American European fusion representative of their pasts.

Since the brand’s launch in May 2016, Lab No. 25 has received noteworthy response from industry peers. The company was featured in Refinery29 and was named the shopping destination for those who like to stand out from the crowd. Lab No. 25 has also introduced their first exclusive collaboration with New York designer Leanne Marshall. Style inspiration, clickable editorial look books, and new designers are all available on the website.

