It’s simple. Hire the right person the first time, keep them happy, and you won’t throw money away on turnover. PeopleKeys, the expert in applied behavioral assessments and personality, has teamed up with the experts in full-suite, HCM software solutions, Ascentis, for a two part educational webinar series on how to hire the right person for the job, and how to keep the employees you’ve already got. These webinars will offer unparalleled insight into a business’ most important asset- its people.

Anyone involved in the hiring process will reap the benefits of this brief, accredited webinar series. Featuring Dr. Bradley Smith, authority on the development of Human Behavioral Analysis and skills assessment for over 20 years, the webinars will discuss the indirect costs associated with the loss of an employee. He will propose simple strategies for significantly reducing turnover. With accreditation from the Society for Human Resource Management and the Human Resource Certification Institute, this series will teach participants how to use personality assessment tools in hiring.

For almost four decades, PeopleKeys has been the leader in cutting edge Behavioral Analysis and personality assessment resources. Throughout their expansion domestically and internationally, they’ve sought to improve the understanding of human behavior through DISC theory-based solutions. This knowledge of applied Behavioral Analysis has helped people to reduce stress, improve their relationships, increase workplace productivity, raise morale, and enhance their communication skills. Personality expertise, in addition to their highly customizable proprietary resources, has led PeopleKeys to its current level of international success.

This expertise will be put to use in Ascentis’ and PeopleKeys’ upcoming webinar series on March 2nd titled “Using Behavioral Assessments in Recruitment and Hiring” and the second on March 16 “The Hidden Cost of Turnover and Strategies to Increase Retention.” The first will cover the use of behavioral tools in hiring, and the second covers how to use these tools in conjunction with onboarding and management techniques to reduce turnover.

Over the course of these two 60-minute presentations, Dr. Smith will address:



The real cost of turnover

Top three factors leading to high turnover

How good retention starts with the hiring process

How an organization in a high turnover industry was able to cut their turnover in half

Motivational factors leading to long term employee retention (surprisingly, income isn’t one of them)

How technology assists in retention and the reduction of employee turnover

Rooted in the most up-to-date approaches in human resource management,the Ascentis Educational Webinar Program is a free, in-depth resource for continuing education for HR and payroll professionals. “Our very popular HR and payroll educational webinar program is a comprehensive educational resource for human capital management professionals,” said Dianna Sovine, senior director, Ascentis marketing. “In order to provide a high-quality education for our audience, we focus on trending topics such as talent management, compliance and legislation, and best practices, and source speakers who are experienced experts in these areas. This marriage of timely content delivered by subject matter experts has made Ascentis one of the leading providers of zero-cost recertification credit hours and professional development credits from the HRCI, SHRM and the APA. We are very excited to have Dr. Brad Smith of PeopleKeys present his very timely series on reducing turnover and hiring strategies that ensure success.”

To register for this complimentary HR educational webinar series, please see Ascentis’ registration page.

Want to hear more about PeopleKeys’ highly customizable and research-validated products? Have any questions? Contact PeopleKeys at sales(at)peoplekeys.com or 330-599-5580 for more information.

More about PeopleKeys:

For over 35 years, PeopleKeys has been the leader in applied personality assessment and Behavioral Analysis tools and resources. Their continued commitment to helping people unlock their potential has persisted throughout their expansion both internationally and domestically. Their expertise helps people to enhance their relationships, raise workplace morale, reduce stress, increase productivity, make more informed hiring decisions, and refine their communication skills. Their DISC-based personality system, tools, webinars, reports, assessments and other resources are available for groups of any size. Peoplekeys products are each designed specifically for individuals, ministries, students, businesses, teams, coaches and more; and with over 33 languages available, they are uniquely suited to help everyone improve the human part of their lives.

More about Ascentis:

Ascentis Corporation, backed by Palm Ventures and Catalyst Investors, offers easy-to-use, human capital management recruiting, HRIS, talent management, online payroll, and time and attendance solutions that support greater business efficiency and accuracy. Ascentis automates critical HR and payroll processes such as full-scale benefits management, compliance, online open enrollment, workforce management, real-time payroll processing, tax filing, applicant tracking, employee and manager self-service and reporting. Ascentis’ talent management solutions include learning management, performance management, succession planning, 360° assessment and compensation management. One point of data entry means employee information is accurate, up-to-date and reportable. Electronic submission of information to insurance carriers eliminates errors and supports a paperless open enrollment process.

For more information about Ascentis, send media inquiries to marketing(at)ascentis.com or contact Heather Bansemer at 1.800.229.2713 x174.