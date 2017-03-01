The commitment everyone at ADOMANI has to answering the need for reliable zero emission transportation solutions is exactly what California and other states need to reach their clean air goals.

Today, ADOMANI Inc., a leading supplier of zero-emission electric school buses, shuttles, trucks and re-power drivetrains, announced that Matt Essex will be joining the company as Director of School Bus Sales for School Bus Sales of California (SBSC).

Essex brings his 11 plus years of school bus industry experience to ADOMANI. He previously served as the Director of New School Bus Sales for A-Z Bus Sales. Part of his work with A-Z Bus included teaching classes and organizing safety workshops at pupil transportation events and school districts. Essex also served as the Vendor Representative on the Board of Directors of the California Association of School Transportation Officials (CASTO) for four years.

“We are pleased that Matt has joined us to bring the next generation of zero-emission electric school buses to the school districts and students of California,” said John Roselli, ADOMANI’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “His extensive experience with alternative fuels, school bus and grant funding, along with his government and industry contacts, make him an excellent fit at ADOMANI and SBSC as we continue to grow our electric bus, truck and commercial vehicle businesses.”

As an experienced industry veteran, Essex will work closely with school districts, transportation directors, bus contractors, and air districts to further promote clean transportation technology through SBSC’s product lines and ADOMANI’s proven and patented electric drivetrains.

“I am very excited to help bring a new level of zero emissions products to the school bus industry,” said Essex. “The commitment everyone at ADOMANI has to answering the need for reliable zero emission transportation solutions is exactly what California and other states need to reach their clean air goals. I am proud to be part of the team and look forward to contributing to our customers’ success.”

About ADOMANI, Inc.

California-based ADOMANI, Inc. provides school bus and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet operators with zero-emission electric replacement drivetrains and new purpose built zero-emission vehicles. ADOMANI brings together proven electric drivetrain technology, customized products, and trusted service partners to cut total cost of ownership, boost vehicle reliability, and unlock the many benefits of Zero-Emission technology. For more information, visit http://www.adomanielectric.com.