CareOne Event Raises Unprecedented Funds for Make-A-Wish New Jersey

CareOne, a premier family-owned healthcare company, hosted the 200 Wishes fundraiser on Sunday, February 26th at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, which raised $1.3 million to support Make-A-Wish New Jersey. Make-A-Wish New Jersey grants wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions throughout New Jersey. The average cost of a wish is $10,000.

Spearheaded by CEO Daniel E. Straus and Executive Vice President Elizabeth Straus, the family-oriented event attracted more than 1,000 attendees to the Prudential Center, which was transformed into a candyland wonderland for the day. “This afternoon was an amazing demonstration of the power of giving, caring and hope,” said CareOne CEO Daniel E. Straus. “CareOne is a company that not only believes but acts on those values for the benefit of the larger community. We are so proud and delighted to partner with Make-A-Wish New Jersey and thereby provide the single largest corporate gift in their chapter’s history.”

As New Jersey’s largest privately-owned post-acute and long-term care provider, and one of the largest privately-owned health care companies in the United States, CareOne’s commitment to quality care is embodied by employees throughout the organization. Each year, CareOne selects a charitable organization to support, with past initiatives raising more than $5 million in funds for organizations including: Superstorm Sandy relief efforts, Boston’s One Fund, The Valerie Fund Children’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

“I am extremely pleased but not at all surprised that our organization, CareOne, has raised so much money for Make-A-Wish New Jersey,” said CareOne Executive Vice President Elizabeth Straus. “It is truly reflective of the power of our team and our culture of caring. Every day our employees care for thousands of patients and their families - we are so proud that their caring extends beyond the walls of our care centers into the community.”

All proceeds raised through CareOne’s 200 Wishes campaign directly suppport Make-A-Wish New Jersey’s mission to grant wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. "What we witnessed today at the Prudential Center presented by our friends at CareOne, is simply unprecedented in our 34-year history,” said President and CEO of Make-A-Wish New Jersey Tom Weatherall. “They created a memorable day of fun and joy and lots of laughs for more than 100 wish families. In addition, CareOne presented us with the largest corporate gift in a single day event in our history. We truly appreciate the generosity of Daniel E. Straus and Elizabeth Straus and the Prudential Center for providing the space to host this unforgettable event."

The event included ice skating on the New Jersey Devils’ ice rink, carnival games and prizes, Build-A-Bear Workshop experience, Dylan’s Candy Bar, Disney characters, and special guest appearances by Olympic Medalist and member of the upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars Nancy Kerrigan and other world-champion skaters, New Jersey Devils’ Corey Schneider and alumnus Ken Daneyko and Miss New Jersey Brittany Hansen. "The Devils and Prudential Center are so honored to participate in this monumental fundraising event,” said Chief Revenue Officer at Prudential Center and New Jersey Devils Adam Davis. “This is an incredible opportunity for our organization to participate in an amazing event that helps make wishes come true for children facing difficulties and their families.”

About Make-A-Wish® New Jersey

Make-A-Wish grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. According to a 2011 Wish Impact Survey, most health professionals surveyed say a wish come true can influence wish kids’ health outcomes. Wish kids say wishes give them renewed strength to fight their illness, and their parents say these experiences strengthen the entire family. Based in Phoenix, Make-A-Wish is one of the world’s leading children’s charities, serving children in every community in the United States, its territories, and in 38 international affiliates on five continents. Make-A-Wish New Jersey was founded in 1983. Serving children in every municipality in the Garden State, Make-A-Wish New Jersey has granted more than 9,000 wishes since its inception. For more information about Make-A-Wish New Jersey, call 800-252-WISH or visit http://www.nj.wish.org and discover how you can share the power of a wish®.

About CareOne

With services that include post-hospital care, rehabilitation, assisted living, long-term care and a variety of clinical specialty programs, CareOne offers compassionate care in gracious, professionally managed centers and communities. CareOne serves thousands of patients every day and admits/discharges more than 20,000 patients every year. With more than 29 centers in New Jersey, CareOne’s outstanding programs and services are conveniently located throughout the state. For more information about CareOne, please visit http://www.care-one.com. Follow us on Twitter at @CareOneMgt, on Instagram at @careonemgt, on Facebook at CareOne Management, LLC, and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/careone-management-llc.