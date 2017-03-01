Asian Banks Outline Blockchain Use Cases in Singapore

FinTech Network will host The Blockchain for Finance Conference, Asia Pacific - http://bit.ly/BlockchainPR - on June 20-21 in Singapore which will help companies to evaluate the latest use cases and POC’s to help assess the viability of adopting distributed ledger technology.

With Financial Institutions eager to identify the commercial opportunity that blockchain technology can offer their business and ways it can help reduce costs, improve reporting, reduce fraud and enhance security and visibility, now is the perfect time for organisations to collaborate and start implementing this technology. Highlights include:



Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, China Construction Bank, Mizuho & OCBC Bank will set out their blockchain strategies helping you to understand the capability of this technology

The Monetary Authority of Singapore will review the Intellectual Property challenge and how the recent influx of patent filings may impact the wider financial services sector

Tackle the unknowns and business challenges associated with blockchain adoption with input from R3 to ensure all trepidations with this technology are properly addressed

Hear how Manulife see blockchain playing a vital role in optimising current processes in insurance and how a decentralised approach could help improve security and trust

PLUS hear from BNY Mellon, Nordea Bank, Japan Exchange Group, Metaverse, Astri, Standards Australia and ACCESS to improve your blockchain strategy. Review the conference brochure now at: http://bit.ly/BlockchainPR

To discuss participating, please get in touch with FinTech Network