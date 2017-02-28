Series 1 Pro FFF 3D Printer Enterprise Bundle with Tungsten Carbide Hot end and Optional Draft Shields. "Manufacturing in the U.S. was important. While it’s critical we remain responsive to the market, we also feel an obligation to improve our local jobs economy." Andrew Rutter CEO, Type A Machines

Type A Machines® and BriteLab® announced today it has been entered into a contract manufacturing relationship for the production of the award winning Series 1 3D printer. The partnership allows Type A Machines to meet the increasing global demand for its industrial-grade Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) 3D printer. BriteLab provides collaboration-based product lifecycle focused manufacturing solutions from its facility in San Jose, CA. As a result, Type A Machines’ products are being manufactured where they’re designed, Silicon Valley. The Type A Machines 3D printer product line will benefit greatly from BriteLab OEM management, factory automation, product engineering, and high volume expertise.

“The Type A Machines Series 1 line of 3D printers, featuring one of the largest build volumes, support for more than 80 materials, and hot-swappable integration with the Print Pod, has opened new opportunities for 3D manufacturers and entrepreneurs worldwide,” said Andrew Rutter, Type A Machines’ Founder and CEO. “Manufacturing in the U.S. was an important consideration in our selection of an OEM partner. While it’s critical we remain responsive to the market, and protect our intellectual property, we also feel an obligation to improve our local jobs economy. We’re pleased BriteLab was able to meet all of our requirements.”

According to Gartner, worldwide shipments of 3D printers topped 455,000 units in 2016, more than double 2015 shipments. Furthermore, by 2020 the market is expected to surge to more than 6.7 million units. By partnering with Britelab to manufacture the Series 1 line of 3D printers, Type A Machines is poised to meet this growing demand, while focusing on the needs of enterprise customers across the emerging global 3D manufacturing market.

“Type A Machines’ groundbreaking technologies exemplify the spirit that continues to make Silicon Valley the innovation capital of the world," said Robert de Neve, CEO, BriteLab. “We look forward to collaborating with Type A Machines at a peer-to-peer level and applying our full OEM and automation expertise to help ensure their continued success."

As part of the on-going relationship, BriteLab will provide Design for Manufacturing (DFM), Supply Chain Management (SCM) and New Product Introduction (NPI) services for the Type A Machines Series 1 product line. By providing Type A Machines high-volume manufacturing services at their scalable facilities in San Jose, CA, BriteLab can deliver product faster than any offshore facility, while enabling Type A Machines’ designers and engineers to stay intimately involved through final production. The result is a reduction in time to market, in IP theft associated with offshore manufacturing, and in travel time, while providing an increase in machine quality.

About Type A Machines:

Type A Machines designs and manufactures the Series 1™ line of FFF/FDM 3D printers as well as the industry-first Print Pod™, a centrally-managed parallel-production solution, scalable up to 60 individual Series 1 3D printers. Print Pod delivers a production solution at lower cost­-per-­part than injection molding and is ideal for Fablabs, makerspaces, print farms, low volume production, classrooms, and other heavy printing environments. An industry pioneer, Type A Machines continues to deliver the future of 3D manufacturing to customers today.

About BriteLab:

BriteLab is the premiere end-to-end product development partner in Silicon Valley, enabling new product innovation through a holistic, team-based experience, so that the best ideas can get to market faster, with more success, while keeping IP safe.

Come see for yourself—contact us to schedule a live tour of our highly creative, state-of-the-art facility or to schedule a telepresence tour using one of our propriety avatar robots.