Seating Concepts to Launch New Products at CinemaCon 2017 in Las Vegas

CinemaCon 2017 is coming up next month, and Seating Concepts couldn’t be more enthusiastic about this year’s event, which is taking place at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas between March 27 and 30. The 2017 tradeshow is shaping up to be the biggest and best ever for CinemaCon, and that includes more vendors, more booths, more demonstrations, and more studios than ever before.

Seating Concepts will be operating a booth at the tradeshow, where they’ll be exhibiting new cinema seating chair models that are being shown for the first time. They’ll also be previewing some redesigned and improved chairs. A few special cinema seating features that can be expected include multiple electric recliners that plug into a single power source, a dual-motor function that allows control of the back and seat separately, a heated seat feature, and brand new service tables.

CinemaCon (previously known as ShoWest) is an annual tradeshow for global movie theater owners. The first event occurred in the 1970’s, and since then the tradeshow has exploded and become the largest and most popular convention in the world for theater owners and the motion picture industry. The event will draw attendees from more than 80 countries, and this year’s festivities will be record-breaking on a number of counts. There will be more movie studios participating in CinemaCon 2017 than in any previous year, expect phenomenal presentations from the likes of:



20th Century Fox

Amazon Studios

Disney

Focus Features

Lions Gate

Paramount

Sony Pictures

STX Entertainment

Universal Studios

Warner Brothers

This year’s tradeshow is set to house over 500 booths and is expected to draw over 5,000 industry professionals. That includes theater owners, movie distributors, marketers, advertisers, and concession and equipment manufacturers. CinemaCon is the event of the year for members of the international motion picture and movie theater industries, and everybody will be wanting to show off the latest gadgets, technology, equipment, and products that will keep movie theaters competitive and attractive in the years to come.

On top of seeing what innovative new products other vendors have to offer and exhibiting their own pioneering chair models, Seating Concepts is also excited about the seminars and presentations that will be featured at CinemaCon 2017. Some of the highlights include award presentations, seminars on how to connect with Millennials, discussions about the past, present, and future of the industry, presentations about the growing trend toward selling alcoholic beverages at movie theaters, and special presentations and feature screenings from the major movie houses.

Seating Concepts is a world leader in cinema seating options and is thrilled to be involved in CinemaCon 2017. Attendees of the event should stop by booth 513F to have a chat with the team. Seating Concepts would love to talk about the seminars, rave about the feature presentations, answer any questions, and show off the latest and greatest chair models and redesigns. In the meantime, feel free to contact us at 619-491-3159, or visit our website, http://www.seatingconcepts.com, for more information.