Retail Firearm Pricing Trends Now Available Through FFL Insight

Marketplace Insight and Orchid Advisors launch ‘FFL Insight’ to enhance retail firearm pricing decisions. The subscription service is available to dealers who seek to understand changes in firearm pricing across the United States.

FFL Insight is a subscription based service that delivers national firearm pricing trends directly to dealers and pawnbrokers. Subscribers will receive a monthly e-report and have access to an online portal that provides category filters and sorting tools permitting customization relevant to their business.

“Marketplace Insight is the authoritative leader in firearm market intelligence,” says Jon Rydberg, CEO of Orchid Advisors. “We are very excited to co-deliver our newest service “FFL Insight” to a nation of firearm dealers. The subscription provides access to a simplified subset of a much larger firearm market intelligence product that is currently used by several of the industry’s largest manufacturers and wholesalers. The broader Marketplace Insight product permits advanced market analytics by geography, demographics and even offers statistical based forecasting models. FFL Insight emerged after our team received a strong level of interest from firearm retailers who attended NSSF's SHOT Show in Las Vegas, NV.”

Those who are seeking to optimize their inventory balances, customer acquisition levels and profits will benefit from this intelligence. The following are examples of the data elements included in the FFL Insight subscription.



Condition (i.e., New or used firearms)

Category (i.e., Pistol, Revolver, Rifles, Suppressors and more)

Subcategory (i.e., Semi-Automatic classifications)

Manufacturer (i.e., S&W, Ruger, Colt, Remington and many, many more)

Model (i.e., Cowboy Defender, M&P22, Century 2000, and 20,000 others)

SKU and Average Price

“A business owner can only make instinctual decisions for so long,” says Ryan Nokes, Director of Marketplace Insight. “Good data removes the guessing and helps you manage your business more effectively. With FFL Insight, firearm dealers and pawnbrokers will have the most comprehensive subscription-based pricing history in the industry.”

Firearm dealers and pawnbrokers can subscribe to the new and used firearm pricing reports through the following website: http://orchidadvisors.com/ffl-insight-retail/. Firearm wholesalers or manufacturers seeking more in-depth information including geographic pricing, demographics, statistical based forecasting and custom analytics can learn more at http://marketplaceinsight.com.

About Orchid Advisors

Orchid Advisors helps firearms manufacturers, distributors and retailers achieve compliance and operational excellence through education, technology, software and consulting solutions that reduce risk, cut costs, and provide expert guidance to make our clients’ businesses more successful and efficient. Orchid Advisors is the Firearms Industry’s Trusted Compliance & Operations Experts and is endorsed by NSSF, the National Shooting Sports Association and a partner with the National Association for Sporting Goods Wholesalers (NASGW) . For more information, visit http://www.orchidadvisors.com.

About Marketplace Insight

MarketPlace Insight is a data and analytics group focused on providing precise and meaningful business insights from online auction data. As a sister company to the largest auction site outside of eBay, we have access to an immense amount of buying, selling, pricing and demographic data. Our solutions provide actionable insights allowing businesses to develop strategies that will increase margin, customer penetration and overall growth. We strive to maintain the most up-to-date consumer data in one of the nation’s fastest growing industries. http://marketplaceinsight.com

