HSA, Inc., in partnership with IMAGAZ by ZAGAMI, today announced its new Service Provider Capture Summit, CapServe 17, to be held at the Hilton Washington Dulles on April 5 and 6. This conference is designed help providers position their companies to benefit from the changes and opportunities afforded by the software, hardware and Cloud services sponsors who are supporting this event.

Attendees will learn about the best solutions to address the challenges of digital transformation, and how to present these solutions to their clients and adapt them for internal service operations centers; through general session presentations, specialized breakouts, panel discussions, vendor exhibits and a customized Production/Operations Manager workshop. Event sponsors include Workflow Magazine, Kodak Alaris, OpenText, Opex, Kofax, I.R.I.S, ibml, ABBYY, Xamcor, SourceHOV, CaptureFast, Parascript and GRM Document Management.

Bob Zagami, Principal Consultant at IMAGAZ by ZAGAMI, said, “The Service Provider community previously relied on the former Service Provider Executive Forum as its primary networking and education event for four decades. Our next generation event will expand the agenda for our peers and a select group of sponsors who specialize in production improvements and technology solutions for their clients. I have often said that as a service provider, if there was only one event a year that I could attend to improve my company, enhance my business operations and find unique solutions by networking… this was going to be it. This event will become the new standard for service providers going forward.”

Harvey Spencer, President, HSA, Inc. observed, “Service Bureaus are ideally positioned to take advantage of the move to cloud services and can add tremendous value to their user’s solutions, but the delivery models will change. We plan to explore these changes and opportunities to the benefit of the document conversion service providers.”

ABOUT HSA, Inc.

Since 1989, HSA, Inc. has specialized in technologies used to create, understand and extract meaningful, usable information from analog-based semi and unstructured datasets. Services include Market Analysis, Technology Planning Assistance, Product Positioning, Product Management, Client-sponsored Research and Strategic Planning Services. Covered areas include high speed document scanning, use of mobile technologies, image acquisition and enhancement software, recognition software, classification and other pattern tools. http://www.hsassocs.com