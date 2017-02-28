Senske Services Joins the NALP New Safe Company Program

Senske Services is committed to safety through continuing education and investment in our employees, and participating in NALP’s Safe Company Program is a natural fit.

The National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) is pleased to announce the addition of SENSKE SERVICES as a participant in the NALP Safe Company Program, sponsored by CNA Business Insurance. The Safe Company Program is a new safety initiative developed by NALP to assist landscape and lawn care companies in their efforts to provide a safe work environment.

Participants sign the Safe Company Pledge that commits them to maintaining an active safety program within their company. Professional companies make safety a priority and they take an active role through safety training and investigation and documentation of job-related injuries. They also pledge to participate in the NALP Safety Recognition Awards Program, and are asked to comply with all OSHA postings and other regulatory requirements.

According to Tony Fisher, Senske General Manager Landscape Maintenance, “Senske Services is committed to safety through continuing education and investment in our employees, and participating in NALP’s Safe Company Program is a natural fit.”

For more information about the NALP Safe Company Program, visit landscapeprofessionals.org, call NALP at 800- 395-2522, or email safeco(at)landscapeprofessionals(dot)org.

About Senske Lawn & Tree Care:

Senske Lawn & Tree Care is a leading lawn, tree and pest control service provider that is locally owned and operated, with its corporate office based in Kennewick, Washington. It has been a trusted source of lawn, tree and pest control services since 1947 across Washington, Idaho, and Utah, as well as pest control in Las Vegas, Nevada. To see what Senske can do for you, visit http://www.senske.com.

About NALP

The National Association of Landscape Professionals represents an industry that employs nearly 1 million landscape, lawn care, irrigation and tree care professionals who create and maintain healthy green spaces for the benefit of society and the environment. For more information, visit LoveYourLandscape.org.