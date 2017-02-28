The Litesizer™ 100 is an instrument for characterizing nano- and microparticles in dispersions and solutions. It determines particle size by measuring dynamic light scattering (DLS).

The size and stability of nanoparticles and microparticles are crucial to their function as well as to their processing and transport properties. With the Litesizer™ 100, users can determine the particle size and transmittance on a wide variety of samples. The Litesizer™ 100 gives rapid and accurate insight into particle systems, and provides the tools for optimizing them by revealing how they change with time, pH, temperature, and concentration.

The Litesizer™ 100 is a streamlined version of the Litesizer™ 500, offering advanced particle size capabilities without the zeta potential technology.

The unique features of the Litesizer™ particle analyzers include:



Ingeniously simple software. The user interface is a one-page workflow, where input parameters, results and analysis are all on a single page. Set up a measurement series in a few seconds, and produce the analysis and a report at the touch of a button. Compare results from different experiments when convenient.

Continuous transmittance measurements. This feature gives instant feedback about the sample, and it allows the device to automatically optimize parameters like the focus position, measurement angle, and measurement duration.

An enclosed optical bench: Highly sensitive measurement optics enable the accurate detection of even low-intensity signals, while the robust casing reduces the effects of vibrations and ensures that measurements remain unaffected by dust or temperature fluctuations.

The Litesizer™ 100 is a streamlined instrument that will simplify particle analysis and free up time, so users can concentrate on what the particles, rather than trying to figure out how to use the device.

For further information email info.us(at)anton-paar.com or call (800) 722-7556.