Samanage, the Service Success Company, has introduced enhanced integration capabilities for Samanage IT Service Desk with Atlassian’s JIRA Software Cloud, an issue tracking and project management tool for software development.

Many organizations rely on Samanage IT Service Desk to manage their IT and service-related issues, while also using tools such as JIRA to help them track and manage software defects along with project management. Prior to this new integration, software issues that were identified by customers required manual investigation on a one-to-one basis by valuable engineering resources.

Samanage created this enhanced integration whereby incidents or service requests that require engineering support can be initially captured in Samanage and then escalated to engineering teams using JIRA. Once escalated, this critical information is automatically synchronized with a specific JIRA issue, passing along all relevant details, including who submitted the ticket and the JIRA issue type, where it can then be resolved by the appropriate team.

“Helping our customers deliver the best service experience is our goal. The integration between Samanage Service Desk and JIRA enables an unmatched service management experience by connecting these two valuable solutions,” said Steve Stover, vice president of products at Samanage. “Support and Engineering teams can now more easily collaborate, increase efficiency, and ensure customer satisfaction without ever leaving the solutions that they rely on every day.”

