PrinterLogic We have a lot of Konica Minolta devices across the enterprise, and we use PrinterLogic to simplify and streamline our printer management with Epic

PrinterLogic, the leading server-less Enterprise Print Management solution that enables businesses to eliminate Windows print servers, today announced its partnership with Konica Minolta to bring additional printer driver management capabilities to its customers. This partnership enables Konica Minolta customers to easily take advantage of PrinterLogic’s advanced printer driver management and deployment capabilities, which integrate seamlessly with Konica Minolta’s existing print management solutions.

"Konica Minolta is an incredibly valuable addition to the PrinterLogic ecosystem, and we are thrilled to formalize our partnership,” said Matt Riley, VP of Channels at PrinterLogic. “Combining PrinterLogic's powerful printer and driver management solutions with Konica Minolta's world-class technology and expertise will result in greater flexibility and better experiences for all customers, regardless of what their print management environments looks like today."

PrinterLogic's enterprise print management solution delivers centrally-managed direct IP printing and empowers end users to install their own printers, enhance security, and optimize efficiency. Together with PrinterLogic, Konica Minolta will deliver comprehensive print management solutions that solve critical issues faced by IT, while reducing cost and complexity.

“We have a lot of Konica Minolta devices across the enterprise, and we use PrinterLogic to simplify and streamline our printer management with Epic. With PrinterLogic, we can update any setting and it syncs the change to all of our printers and keeps all our servers in sync,” said Craig Myers, System Architect of OhioHealth. “This has drastically reduced the time spent troubleshooting. Our deployment time for new printers is now incredibly fast—we just push once, and it’s done.”

The partnership enables Konica Minolta’s customers to take advantage of the following key PrinterLogic benefits:



Centralized Driver Deployment & Management – The ability to configure, deploy and update printer drivers from a single, centralized console allows customers to maintain a single printer driver repository that they can use to consistently deliver the right driver to every printer in their organization. Not only does PrinterLogic reliably work with all custom and manufacturer printer drivers, it also provides its own universal driver for fail-safe printing. Its built-in multi-platform support for Windows, Mac and Linux end-user workstations ensures full-featured, dependable printing even in mixed-OS environments. Plus, PrinterLogic supports 32- and 64-bit drivers, allowing both platforms to exist side by side while eliminating concerns about the wrong driver being installed.

Eliminate Print Servers – Regardless of how many offices or employees an organization might have, IT staff may centrally manage all printers – while eliminating print servers altogether – to significantly reduce print-related costs. PrinterLogic’s single integrated platform replaces all the functionality print servers used to provide and simplifies print management, reduces costs and empowers users to install printers themselves, without calling the help desk.

Customers can also take advantage of greater security through PrinterLogic’s pull printing capabilities, which enables users to send print jobs without releasing them until they are physically at the printer to receive the documents. And advanced Mobile Printing features from PrinterLogic enable users to quickly and easily print from their mobile devices to any network printer, regardless of the printer’s mobile capabilities.

“It’s always our goal to increase the power and flexibility of the print management solutions available to our customers,” said Nick Pegley, Vice President, Solutions and Services Business Development at Konica Minolta. "PrinterLogic brings tremendous value to our customers, especially when it comes to printer driver management and deployment, and seamlessly integrates with the existing print management solutions we offer. So regardless of what print management solutions our customers use today, this partnership will help add powerful new capabilities that will enhance their printing environments.”

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in information management focused on enterprise content, technology optimization and cloud services. Our portfolio of offerings deliver solutions to improve our customers' speed to market, manage technology costs, and facilitate the sharing of information to increase productivity. The All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, project and cloud computing solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has won numerous awards and recognition, including placement in the Leaders Quadrant on the Gartner 2014 Magic Quadrant for Managed Print Services (MPS) and Managed Content Services (MCS). Konica Minolta has been recognized as the#1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for nine consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has also been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for four years in a row. For more information, please visit: http://www.countonkonicaminolta.com and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter @konicaminoltaus.

About PrinterLogic

Thousands of enterprises use PrinterLogic's patent-pending printer and driver management platform to deliver Mobile, Pull and Virtual printing, while eliminating print servers and providing a self-service portal that empowers end users to install their own printers. In 2016, PrinterLogic has been recognized twice as one of the fastest growing companies in North America – being ranked number 141 overall (and 8th amongst software vendors) on the Inc. 5000 and number 107 on the Deloitte Fast 500. For more information, or for a free trial, please visit http://www.printerlogic.com. Questions? Watch our video or connect with us on Twitter at @PrinterLogic or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Google+.