Ntiva, Inc. Recognized for Excellence in Managed IT Services

Ntiva, Inc., announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Ntiva, Inc. to its 2017 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category. This annual list recognizes North American solution providers with cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services. Their offerings help companies navigate the complex and ever-changing landscape of IT, improve operational efficiencies, and maximize their return on IT investments.

In today’s fast-paced business environments, MSPs play an important role in helping companies leverage new technologies without straining their budgets or losing focus on their core business. CRN’s MSP 500 list shines a light on the most forward-thinking and innovative of these key organizations.

The list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premise and off-premise services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premise, cloud-based security services.

“Managed service providers play an increasingly important role in the day-to-day operations of businesses across North America,” said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. “MSPs help organizations streamline their spending, effectively allocate limited resources, and benefit from advanced expertise in the latest technologies. We congratulate the service providers on CRN’s 2017 MSP500 list, who have continually succeeded in meeting their customers’ changing needs and help them get the most out of their IT investments.”

“It is an honor to be recognized by CRN in the Elite 150 category. We are excited about the overall market as more companies are recognizing the value in what the MSP community is providing,” said Steven Freidkin, CEO of Ntiva, Inc. “Our team is committed to working hard to continue to grow our company and clients, focusing energy around automation of common tasks and developing ourselves into a talent house for rock star technologists.”

The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at http://www.CRN.com/msp500.

About Ntiva, Inc.

Ntiva is a people-focused, full-service IT provider. From day-to-day managed support to long-term strategic planning. Ntiva delivers flexible and affordable technology solutions that are customized for each clients' unique business needs.

The Channel Company Contact:

Melanie Turpin

The Channel Company

508.416.(at)195

mturpin@thechannelco(dot)com

###