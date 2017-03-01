Applied Forensics LLC Announces a New Office in the Tampa, FL Area

Applied Forensics, headquartered in New York, announces the opening of an office in Tampa, Florida to serve the Tampa metropolitan area. Applied Forensics has offices in New York, Washington DC, Boston MA and Farmington, CT.

The company has hired Gerhard W Wendt as a Forensic Document Examiner in the Tampa office. He joins a staff of highly qualified forensic document examiners and analysts located in the New York, Boston, Washington DC and Connecticut offices.

Wendt previously worked as a Forensic Document Examiner in a major metropolitan government laboratory in the Mid-Atlantic.

Wendt will bring an extensive wealth of Forensic Science knowledge to his work at Applied Forensics. He has attended numerous seminars and lectured in the field of Forensic Document Examination. He has testified numerous times in the field.

Applied Forensics provides their services in all areas of Questioned Documents and Handwriting Examination in cases that are criminal, civil or administrative in nature to an impressive group of local, regional and national clients. Applied Forensics uses the latest instrumentation and analytical tools to provide the most complete and thorough examination of submitted signatures.

For more information about Applied Forensics and Gerhard W. Wendt, please visit their website http://www.appliedforensics.com.

Applied Forensics LLC is a 21st century Forensic Laboratory specializing in expert examination of handwriting forgery, signatures, altered documents, anonymous letters and the analysis of many other disputed or questioned documents.

