OmniUpdate, the leading web content management system (CMS) provider for higher education, was honored with a Silver Stevie® Award for Customer Service Department of the Year in the category Computer Software (Up to 100 Employees) at the 11th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service last Friday.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The awards were presented during a gala banquet on Friday, February 24 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. More than 650 executives from around the world attended.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were evaluated in this year’s competition, an increase of 10% over 2016. Finalists were determined by the average scores of 77 professionals worldwide, acting as preliminary judges. Entries were considered in 61 categories for customer service and contact center achievements. More than 75 members of several specialized judging committees determined the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award placements from among the finalists during final judging earlier this month.

“The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service continues to be among the most competitive and fastest-growing of our awards programs,” said Michael Gallagher, Founder and President of the Stevie Awards. “The growth of the program illustrates the importance of the functions highlighted—sales, business development, and customer service—to successful enterprises of all types and how integral recognition in these domains is to building and maintaining corporate reputations.”

Tom Zeliff, OmniUpdate Director of Customer Success, attended the gala and accepted the award on the company’s behalf. “We are honored and humbled once again to receive a Stevie Award for Customer Service Department of the Year,” stated Tom. “Customer focus is a key foundation of OmniUpdate. Everyone in the company is committed to going above and beyond to ensure our customers’ success, especially the dedicated members of our Support and Training teams. This award is recognition of our enduring customer focus and tireless efforts to always do our best.”

About OmniUpdate

OmniUpdate is the leading provider of content management solutions designed to streamline content administration and solve the digital marketing and communication challenges of higher education. Its user-friendly platform and award-winning technology and support empower customers to be engaged and personalized in their communications, cost-effective and efficient in their channel management, and scalable and extensible in their development. For more information, visit http://omniupdate.com/.