METTLER TOLEDO is pleased to offer a webinar titled "Automated Data Integrity – Problems and Solutions".

In many industries, data integrity has become a hot topic with major attention from the top management. Recent events have given this topic a high priority. Data manipulations, warning letters and public pressure due to image loss about the product safety and quality doubts are a severe threat for companies.

In this webinar, experts will explain important terms and:



Show current setups and practices

Suggest possible data flow improvements

Show lean setups and explain why they are easier to implement and to maintain

Registration and Information

This webinar will be presented on Thursday, March 23rd at 12:00PM. Registrants can find information about when the webinar is held in local time and sign up to attend for free on the registration page.

Data Integrity Resource Center

For labs, maintaining data integrity takes practice. METTLER TOLEDO has brought together all the resources needed in one place. Visit the Data Integrity Resource Center to reference the following downloads:



Top 10 Things to Avoid in Data Integrity

Data Integrity Best Practice Guide

Assuring Data Integrity for Life Sciences by James P. Stumpff

These guides help lab operators to perform instrument tasks efficiently and in conformity with established quality controls. It shows how reducing errors, simplifying processes, and reinforcing compliance can be achieved with METTLER TOLEDO LabX instrument control and workflow software.

