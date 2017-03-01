B2B market intelligence firm, Compass Intelligence is proud to announce the completion and update to its U.S. Business IT Market Expenditures research. The research includes 5-year forecasts from 2016 to 2021 and includes breakouts by size of business, by 9 industries including Mining, Construction, Manufacturing, TCU (Telecom, Communications, Utilities), Wholesale, Retail, FIRE (Finance, Insurance & Real Estate), Services (Professional and General), and Government. Sub-Industry cuts are also available in State and Local Government, Federal Government, Public Safety, Healthcare, and Education (K-12 and higher education). Size of Business cuts includes SOHO, Small Business, Mid-sized Business, and Enterprise. SMB segmentation is also available. The 6 categories include Telecommunications, Computer Hardware, Network Hardware, Applications/Software, IT Personnel, and Services (professional, hosted, managed, cloud, etc). A series of reports will be made available on-demand and published over the course of the next 30 days.

Some of the key findings of this research is highlighted below:



This year $928 billion will be spent by U.S Businesses, growing to $1.08 trillion by 2021

The SMB sector represents roughly 54% of total spend from 2017 to 2021

The SERVICES and GOVERNMENT verticals are the largest spenders on Information Technology, followed by Retail and Financial sectors

Telecom and Services categories will experience the top growth in spend over the next 5 years, driven by connectivity for automating and connecting “things” specific to operations, processes, and the workforce, as well as data analytics and professional services specific to Corporate or business digital enablement

The Government IT sector is expected to spend $197 billion on IT by 2020, and experience a 4% CAGR from 2016 to 2021

Global research and deep dives into wireless/mobile, and IoT is also available upon request.

“Our 11 year old comprehensive B2B database of market metrics, forecasts, and segmentation analysis is being leveraged by some of the top IT/telecom companies globally, so we are excited to present this timely market intelligence for our clients to support planning and execution for 2017,” states CEO of Compass Intelligence, Stephanie Atkinson. Compass Intelligence is unique in that it presents market data customized to the client based on their target markets, positioning, channels, and strategic initiatives. “We are happy to discuss this research with you, and present just the elements specific to your company at affordable fees.”

About Compass Intelligence

Compass Intelligence, a market analytics and consulting firm, specializes in deep-level market segmentation and actionable research for the high-tech and telecom industries while delivering metrics-driven intelligence and insights. Compass Intelligence provides executive insights, market sizing/modeling, competitive analysis, strategic consulting, research-based marketing support, and expert recommendations on multiple markets. Visit us at http://www.compassintelligence.com. Follow Compass Intelligence on Twitter at @CompassIntel.

Contact:

Stephanie Atkinson

Compass Intelligence

(830) 796-4498

satkinson(at)compassintelligence(dot)com