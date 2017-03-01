Gold'n Plump Jalapeno Cheddar Fully Cooked Sausages Gold’n Plump Fully Cooked Chicken Sausages were artisan made by our culinary experts who worked in our test kitchen to carefully explore and layer real ingredients to create these distinctive combinations.

Pilgrim’s is launching a line of new chicken sausages under its Gold’n Plump® label—a brand known for making good chicken its mission. The new line packs the goodness of chicken into sausages that are fully cooked and ready to heat on the stovetop or backyard grill for quick, convenient meals.

Available late April 2017, just in time for summer grilling, Gold’n Plump Fully Cooked Chicken Sausages feature:



Premium-quality, boneless skinless thigh meat from chickens humanely raised with No Antibiotics–Ever;

Real ingredients such as bacon; cheeses like Gouda, aged Parmesan and Asiago; peppers; herbs and spices;

A traditional sausage texture with a coarse grind of chicken and a pork casing; and

A clean label signifying the sausages are free of monosodium glutamate (MSG), fillers, preservatives, nitrates/nitrites, gluten, and artificial flavors and colors.

“Our research shows consumers seek ‘old world style’ sausages, and tend to choose chicken sausages with adventurous flavors,” said Tracy Miller, director of product innovation for the brand. “Gold’n Plump Fully Cooked Chicken Sausages were artisan made by our culinary experts who worked in our test kitchen to carefully explore and layer real ingredients to create these distinctive combinations.”

The new chicken sausages go beyond traditional flavors with five restaurant-inspired offerings:



Bacon Gouda

Hickory Smoked Apple

Italian Cheese & Peppers

Jalapeno Cheddar

Spinach & Asiago

Gold’n Plump Fully Cooked Chicken Sausages launch at a time when sales of dinner sausages are on the rise. Market research specifically shows that chicken sausage increased 10 percent in dollar sales compared with the previous year. “We are particularly excited that our fully cooked chicken sausages launch in time for backyard barbecues. Grilling enthusiasts will love the convenience of our flavorful line,” added Miller.

Chicken is identified as the most attractive segment for the sausages and hot dogs market due to growing health awareness among consumers, according to market research. Packing 13 to 15 grams of high-quality protein per link and up to 73 percent less fat than pork sausages, these new sausages fit the bill for today’s health-conscious, protein-seeking consumers.

Vacuum-packed for freshness, each 12-ounce package includes four, three-ounce links. The new sausage line is available for grocers’ refrigerated fully cooked sausage section, and carries a suggested retail price of $5.99 per package.

The launch will be supported with recipes and product information on the Gold’n Plump website, and Facebook, Pinterest and Twitter. The product line will also be featured in digital, mobile and radio ads, as well as in-store via point-of-sale shelf-talker materials, product demos, and couponing in select markets.

About Gold'n Plump® Chicken | Good Chicken is Our Mission®

Gold'n Plump® is distributed nationally by Pilgrim’s Pride. The Gold’n Plump brand's good chicken mission centers on being truly all natural, highly trimmed and free of unwanted solution, skin and parts. The Gold'n Plump All Natural line also boasts attributes of No Antibiotics-Ever and American Humane CertifiedTM farm program seal. To learn more about the Gold'n Plump brand and its products, as well as find great recipes, general cooking and safe handling tips and nutrition information, visit http://www.GoldnPlump.com. Find Gold’n Plump on Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter and YouTube.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's employs approximately 41,400 people and operates chicken processing plants and prepared-foods facilities in 14 states, Puerto Rico and Mexico. The Company's primary distribution is through retailers and foodservice distributors. For more information, please visit http://www.pilgrims.com.