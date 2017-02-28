TargetSolutions, the industry's leading online fire department training management system, has never been more affordable for departments in the state of Minnesota. For a limited time, agencies in the state can sign up for TargetSolutions and potentially incur no costs for the first 12 months. This is the result of the Minnesota Board of Firefighter Training and Education’s (MBFTE) reimbursement program, which is available now through June 30, 2017.

The MBFTE's mission is to promote "excellence in the fire service by funding standardized training" and this year's top strategic initiative is to move toward having 100 percent of the state's firefighters trained on NFPA 1001. With that goal in mind, the MBFTE will maintain its training reimbursement funding level of $200 per firefighter in the state, which can be used on TargetSolutions’ computer-based system.

To take advantage of this opportunity, departments in Minnesota need to contact TargetSolutions or the MBFTE to start the reimbursement process, said Executive Director Steve Flaherty.

"We've changed the process from a grant to a reimbursement," Flaherty said. "We've streamlined it to make it easier for the departments. Training needs to be affiliated with the national standard, NFPA 1001 and done by a qualified instructor. This goes for EMS training as well."

That's where TargetSolutions comes in. The industry's most innovative technology for managing training compliance offers more than 450 hours of fire department training, including more than 250 hours of Fire and EMS recertification.

The course catalog for firefighters covers NFPA 1001, NFPA 1021 and NFPA 1500. In addition, TargetSolutions is organizationally accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Pre-Hospital Continuing Education (CAPCE) and features robust recordkeeping applications for tracking and reporting EMS recertification and ISO training hours. Departments can also track their 11 core elements with TargetSolutions. The 11 core elements are recommendations from OSHA standards, which provide Minnesota’s agencies with multiple options for designing an annual training program that meets requirements.

"TargetSolutions' online training platform fits well with today's firefighters and their schedules," Flaherty said. "We're seeing a move from traditional standup classes to online training in addition to hands-on training. Our goal is to get training to firefighters and TargetSolutions offers a way to get that training in the hands of learners.

"This funding provides us the ability to reimburse fire departments and municipalities and offset these costs. TargetSolutions qualifies for this reimbursement and is a great way for firefighters to get the training they need. There is a shift in learning and in how students get information. It's no longer every Tuesday night in the station."

If you would like more information on this program, please visit the MBFTE's website at http://www.mbfte.org or call TargetSolutions at (800) 840-8046. You can also register online at http://learn.targetsolutions.com/minnesota-reimbursement-mbfte for more information.

About TargetSolutions

TargetSolutions delivers cutting-edge software applications, engaging online training courses, and world-class customer service. The company was founded in 1999 and today there are more than 4,000 organizations across the country using TargetSolutions to manage training. TargetSolutions is headquartered in San Diego, Calif. For more information, find us online at http://www.targetsolutions.com.