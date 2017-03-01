BIG TIME RV New Season Premieres Sunday, March 5 @ 9p & 9:30p ET/PT

“Big Time RV" gives viewers an all-access pass inside Lazydays RV, America's largest and one of the most prestigious RV dealerships, located in Denver, Colo., Tampa, Fla., and Tucson, Ariz.

“Big Time RV" gives viewers an all-access pass inside Lazydays RV, America's largest and one of the most prestigious RV dealerships, located in Denver, Colo., Tampa, Fla., and Tucson, Ariz. Whether you’re looking to hit the national parks, head for the nearby Rockies or swing through the South, the expert sales force and first-rate customization team tour and test every make and RV model available to satisfy the demands of RV lovers looking to buy or rent the biggest, most over-the-top RVs in the business.

SEASON PREMIERE: “Europe or Bust” - Premieres Sunday, March 5 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT

A politician chooses an RV that can accommodate his family while on the road for work, three mountain bikers need an RV that will get them to Colorado's most rugged trails and two adventurous full-timers want a downsized RV for their European holiday.

“Home on the Road”- Premieres Sunday, March 5 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT

Three lifelong friends from Tampa, Fla., want a coach for a cross-country trip, childhood friends and business partners want to expand their traveling photo booth business and a family of 10 tries to find an RV that's the perfect fit.

About Lazydays

Lazydays®, the RV Authority and world’s largest RV dealership, caters to every RV need. Lazydays offers the largest selection of RV brands in the nation featuring more than 2,500 new and pre-owned RVs, over 300 service bays and two on-site campgrounds with over 700 RV campsites. Based on 126 acres outside Tampa, FL, Lazydays also has a dealership located in Tucson, AZ as well as three dealerships located in Loveland, Aurora and Longmont, CO.

Lazydays RV Accessories & More offers more than 40,000 accessories online for your shopping convenience. Shop us online or visit one of our store locations in Florida, Arizona and Colorado. Lazydays also has RV Rental fleets in Florida, Arizona and Colorado.

Since 1976, Lazydays has built its reputation on providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service and product expertise, and as a place to rest and recharge with other RVers. More than a half-million RVers and their families visit Lazydays every year, making it their “home away from home.” Lazydays has been recognized as a “Top 50 RV Dealer” by RV Business and as one of Tampa Bay’s “Top Work Places.” The Lazydays Employee Foundation, supported by payroll contributions from Lazydays’ employees, has contributed more than $1.5 million dollars to make many historic changes for at-risk children in the Tampa Bay, Tucson and Colorado communities.

For most people, Lazydays isn't just the beginning of their journey; it's very much a part of their ride. To learn more, visit http://www.lazydays.com.

