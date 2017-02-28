Vector Solutions, the leader in eLearning and performance support solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), industrial, public safety, IT and education fields, announced today that Victoria Zambito has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Product, Content and Communication for Vector Solutions. She previously held the position of Vice President of Product Management and Content Development.

“During her past 17 years with the company, Vicki has continuously brought superior quality, performance and results to our clients and team,” said Jeff Gordon, CEO with Vector Solutions. “Her industry expertise and invaluable insight will be crucial in leading Vector Solutions during this pivotal time of growth. We could not be more excited to see what achievements lie ahead for Vicki and for the company.”

In her new role, she will be responsible for aligning and rationalizing Vectors’ extensive library of over 5,000 courses across its multiple brands, enhancing, standardizing and modernizing content, driving creative, agile solutions to deliver products and centralizing strategic communications and public relations as the company seeks to develop its brand around the globe.

During her tenure, Zambito has developed a deep understanding of market drivers, competitive environment, continuing education, eLearning, and company goals that significantly impact the key strategies and execution of programs that position Vector Solutions' training and development products and services as a market leader.

Prior to this, Zambito led the Business to Professional (B2P) business unit, where she provided strategic leadership by collaborating with the CEO and core management team to establish long-term goals, strategies, plans and policies for growing their direct-to-consumer business.

From 2009 to 2012, she served as Vice President of Marketing for the Vector Solutions family of brands, supporting sales pipeline development, brand awareness and demand generation for both B2B and B2C efforts. Prior to her time in Marketing, she served as Vice President of Content for nine years, where her efforts focused on eLearning design, development and strategy with a spotlight on asynchronous training for the licensing and certification markets. She developed the company’s first two online courses and created processes and standards that allowed the library to scale and meet the needs of a growing number of accreditation bodies.

Before she joined the Vector Solutions team, Zambito was a television producer with WTVT Fox 13 in Tampa, Florida. She graduated magna cum laude from Florida State University with a bachelor’s degree in Communications. She is originally from Orange County, New York.

