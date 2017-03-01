Lucas Group Relaunches Unique Feature On Interactive Platform

Lucas Group “The Water Cooler” allows job seekers and hiring managers to connect professionally across the globe in order to share career tips and best practices, as well as access to informative and timely content.

Lucas Group, North America’s premier executive recruiting firm, relaunched The Water Cooler on YourCareerIntel.com, an open forum where job seekers, professionals and hiring managers can exchange valuable dialogue and connect with recruitment experts on a range of professional and career advancement topics.

“We created a way for individuals with similar and different professional backgrounds to easily communicate with each other to answer questions or gather insight and opinions on a wide variety of professional topics and situations,” said Kate Wilson, Senior Marketing Project Manager at Lucas Group. “It is a virtual community where professionals can network, share work-related experiences and provide career advice with one another in real-time.”

“The Water Cooler” allows job seekers and hiring managers to connect professionally across the globe in order to share career tips and best practices, as well as access to informative and timely content. Users can post career-related inquiries on the forum to acquire timely feedback, professional advice and helpful insights.

The relaunch added new functionality which allows users to take an active role by participating in “The Water Cooler” conversation. Within the newly restructured “Water Cooler”, the “Ask a Recruiter” feature provides users with the option to submit private inquiries to Lucas Group recruiters for expert input on tough situations in the workplace or general career-related queries.

The “Tools and Templates” section provides job seekers and hiring managers with templates for resumes, cover letters, interviewing checklists and much more to assist them through the job search and hiring process.

Your Career Intel is divided into six categories offering expert advice: “Land the Job”, “Grow Your Career”, “Be a Leader”, “The Big Picture”, “The Water Cooler”, and “Tools and Templates”. Members can articles, answer polls, download resources, comment on posts and sign up for additional information in the future.

Your Career Intel visitors are encouraged to join “The Water Cooler” conversations and sign up for monthly newsletters from http://www.yourcareerintel.com to stay on top of their professional development.

Lucas Group specializes in Accounting & Finance, Human Resources, Legal, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Military Transition and Sales & Marketing recruitment. Working throughout 15 offices in the U.S., the firm has assisted companies in addressing complex hiring needs while helping candidates advance their careers, resulting in long-term, mutually-beneficial placements. Taking pride in the professional growth and career advancement of its associates, Lucas Group provides clear career path trajectories together with the industry’s most sophisticated onboarding and ongoing educational programming.

About Lucas Group

Lucas Group is North America’s premier executive search firm. Since 1970, our culture and methodologies have driven superior results. We assist clients ranging in size from small to medium-sized businesses to Fortune 500 companies find transcendent, executive talent; candidates fully realize their ambitions; and associates find professional success. To learn more, please visit Lucas Group at http://www.lucasgroup.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.